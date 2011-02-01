‘Inception’ and ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ big winners at 9th Annual VES Awards

The 9th Annual VES Awards were held tonight in Los Angeles to celebrate the best visual effects in the entertainment industry and Christopher Nolan, who was on hand to receive the inaugural VES Visionary Award, must have been thrilled with how his blockbuster fared throughout the night.

“Inception” took home four awards including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual-Effects Driven Motion Picture, the night’s biggest prize, thereby dominating the show. The film is also a clear frontrunner to win the visual effects Oscar later this month.

Other big winners included “The Pacific” and “How To Train Your Dragon” which both received three statues. “Halo: Reach” and “Boardwalk Empire” each won two awards. Pixar’s Oscar nominated short “Day & Night” won the same honor here.

Alongside Nolan, Ray Harryhausen received a lifetime achievement award which he accepted via video.

A full list of the night’s winners are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual-Effects Driven Feature Motion Picture

Inception

Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Mike Chambers, Matthew Plummer



Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Feature Motion Picture

Hereafter

Michael Owens, Joel Mendias, Bryan Grill, Danielle Plantec



Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon

Simon Otto, Craig Ring, Bonnie Arnold

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Miniseries, Movie or a Special

The Pacific

John Sullivan, David Taritero, William Mesa, Marco Requay

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Series

Caprica

Michael Gibson, Gary Hutzel, Davey Morton, Jesse Mesa Toves



Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Broadcast Program

Boardwalk Empire

Robert Stromberg, Dave Taritero, Richard Friedlander, Paul Graff

Outstanding Achievement in an Animated Short

Day & Night

Teddy Newton, Kevin Reher, Michael Fu, Tom Gately

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Live Action Commercial

Halo: Reach

Dan Glass, Dan Seddon, Matt Dessero, Stephanie Gilgar

Outstanding Animated Commercial

Cadbury’s Spots V Stripes

Jake Mengers, Julie Evans, Jorge Montiel Meurer, Michael Gregory

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

King Kong 360 3D

Matt Aitken, Kevin Sherwood, Eric Reynolds, R. Christopher White

Outstanding Real-Time Visual Effects in a Video Game

Halo: Reach

Marcus Lehto, Joseph Tung, Stephen Scott, CJ Cowan

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Video Game Trailer

World of Warcraft

Marc Messenger, Phillip Hillenbrand, Jr.

Outstanding Animated Character in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 – Dobby

Mathieu Vig, Ben Lambert, Laurie Brugger, Marine Poirson

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon – Toothless

Gabe Hordos, Cassidy Curtis, Mariette Marinus, Brent Watkins

Outstanding Animated Character in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Citron C3 The Spacebox – Citro

Michael Nauzin, Anne Chatelain, Gregory Mougne, Cedric Nicolas

Outstanding Animated Character in a Video Game

StarCraft II – Sarah Kerrigan

Fausto De Martini, Xin Wang, Glenn Ramos, Scott Lange

Outstanding Effects Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon

Andy Hayes, Laurent Kermel, Jason Mayer, Brett Miller

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

Inception – Paris Dreamscape

Bruno Baron, Dan Neal, Graham Page, Per Mork-Jensen

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Broadcast Program

The Pacific – The Battle of Iwo Jima

Marco Recuay, Morgan McDermott, Nick Lund-Ulrich

Outstanding Models & Miniatures in a Feature Motion Picture

Inception – Hospital Fortress Destruction

Ian Hunter, Scott Beverly, Forest Fischer, Robert Spurlock

Outstanding Models & Miniatures in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Boardwalk Empire – The Ivory Tower

J. John Corbett, Matthew Conner, Brendan Fitzgerald



Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture

Inception

Astrid Busser-Casas, Scott Pritchard, Jan Maroske, George Zwier

Outstanding Compositing in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

The Pacific – Peleliu landing

Jeremy Nelson, John P. Mesa, Dan Novy, Tyler Cote

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

LOOM

Regina Welker, Jan Bitzer, Ilija Brunck, Csaba Letay