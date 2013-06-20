‘Independence Day 2’ gets a release date

“Independence Day 2” is officially a thing.
The sequel to the 1996 sci-fi blockbuster has been slated for release on July 3, 2015, as revealed today by 20th Century Fox. While none of the original cast – including Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman – is yet on board for the long-awaited follow-up, Roland Emmerich is returning as director/producer. The only other film slated for that July 4th weekend so far is Universal’s animated “3D Untitled Illumination Entertainment 2015 Project.”
“Independence Day” grossed over $800 million worldwide and was the No. 1 box-office hit of the year.
Are you looking forward to the “Independence Day” sequel? Sound off in the comments.
Uh, no
No kidding. It had a great ending, let it be. Not every good movie has to have a sequel!
Agreed. THE END.
It be dope depending on what the plot is. Otherwise it could just suck miserably. Ha
If will smith buys some more air time for his talentless son of his, I’ll think I’ll pass.
Can’t wait for this! This movie is gonna be awesome!
Loved the special effects from the first one, so this one should be pretty epic!
Omg!!! This is awesome news!! I have been waiting for a sequel for a long time! Independence Day is my favorite ”Alien” movie by far and soo happy to have Jeff Goldblum back, he rocks!
This is going to be an epic movie, so yes I am looking forward!
If you read the article, u would’ve noticed it said that “none of the original cast members are locked in yet”
Maybe we should have will smith and his son in ID2…..that way the aliens can take them both away for good…..just saying
Oh my god, 1997 is gonna be thrilled.
Doesn’t seem like a good idea to announce a release date without at least one of your big stars locked in. If the plot revolves around them…and they don’t come back, what are you going to do, recast? That’s a recipe for disaster. Perhaps the story doesn’t concern those characters? That doesn’t sound like a good plan either.
Unless something changes, it was already reported that Will Smith wasn’t going to be involved.
Wonder if they even have a writer locked in yet, let alone a plot.
Dear Hollyweird: Learn when to give it a rest….
Yes!! Finally!
Is there gonna be a character that’s gonna bitch slap an alien again? SMH
Independence Day 2: The Quest For Cash
Well I hope they have another booty shot of a hot actress because that was my favorite part <3 Vivica
Can anyone come up with a great NEW movie plot???? Soooooo tired of all these crappy movies thar pretend to be sequels.
White house fallen independence day. Not going to watch this movie.
Leave the good movies alone and remake movies that were terrible, but could have been awesome. remake Logan’s Run, Soylent Green, etc.
Yeah, remake Ishtar or Eddy Murphy’s Distinguished Gentleman……..or anything with Tom Greene, etc., etc.
Just don’t see were they r going to go with a part 2. The way it ended seemed to b just that, the end.
My wife and I always wanted to know how they cleaned up the giant ships after they crashed. Maybe this answer our questions….
Duh… They higher illegal aliens to clean up! That’s the true American way lol
“They hire illegal aliens”
I see what you did there, well played.