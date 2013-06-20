‘Independence Day 2’ gets a release date

“Independence Day 2” is officially a thing.

The sequel to the 1996 sci-fi blockbuster has been slated for release on July 3, 2015, as revealed today by 20th Century Fox. While none of the original cast – including Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman – is yet on board for the long-awaited follow-up, Roland Emmerich is returning as director/producer. The only other film slated for that July 4th weekend so far is Universal’s animated “3D Untitled Illumination Entertainment 2015 Project.”

“Independence Day” grossed over $800 million worldwide and was the No. 1 box-office hit of the year.

