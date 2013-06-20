‘Independence Day 2’ gets a release date

#Jeff Goldblum #Will Smith
06.20.13 5 years ago 26 Comments

“Independence Day 2” is officially a thing.

The sequel to the 1996 sci-fi blockbuster has been slated for release on July 3, 2015, as revealed today by 20th Century Fox. While none of the original cast – including Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman – is yet on board for the long-awaited follow-up, Roland Emmerich is returning as director/producer. The only other film slated for that July 4th weekend so far is Universal’s animated “3D Untitled Illumination Entertainment 2015 Project.”

“Independence Day” grossed over $800 million worldwide and was the No. 1 box-office hit of the year.

Are you looking forward to the “Independence Day” sequel? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Goldblum#Will Smith
TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXindependence dayINDEPENDENCE DAY 2Independence Day sequelJEFF GOLDBLUMROLAND EMMERICHWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP