Marvel/Disney

Infinity War spoilers follow as do Avengers 4 spoilers technically, probably

Okay, it’s spoiler time because, in order for this nugget of info that Gwyneth Paltrow just delivered to Marvel’s Official Avengers: Infinity War magazine to make sense, we need to get into the weeds. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot going on, so this is necessary to understand this possible Avengers 4 spoiler.

At the beginning of Infinity War, Pepper Potts and Tony Stark are loving life while walking through a park when Tony says he had a dream that his now-wife is expecting. Potts doesn’t confirm or deny this information before Stark is pulled away to stave off the invading forces of Thanos. In this interview snippet, we see that not only is she one of the 50 percent who survived Thanos snapping his fingers, but she’s with child. Also, does this mean there’s a major time jump in Avengers 4? About Nine months or so at least?