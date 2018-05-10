Gwyneth Paltrow Let An ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler Loose That Confirms An ‘Infinity War’ Theory

#Avengers #Marvel
05.09.18 2 hours ago

Marvel/Disney

Infinity War spoilers follow as do Avengers 4 spoilers technically, probably

Okay, it’s spoiler time because, in order for this nugget of info that Gwyneth Paltrow just delivered to Marvel’s Official Avengers: Infinity War magazine to make sense, we need to get into the weeds. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot going on, so this is necessary to understand this possible Avengers 4 spoiler.

At the beginning of Infinity War, Pepper Potts and Tony Stark are loving life while walking through a park when Tony says he had a dream that his now-wife is expecting. Potts doesn’t confirm or deny this information before Stark is pulled away to stave off the invading forces of Thanos. In this interview snippet, we see that not only is she one of the 50 percent who survived Thanos snapping his fingers, but she’s with child. Also, does this mean there’s a major time jump in Avengers 4? About Nine months or so at least?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSMarvel

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 15 hours ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP