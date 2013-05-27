‘Inside Amy Schumer’ renewed for Season 2

05.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Comedy Central is staying in bed with Amy Schumer.

The comedian took to Twitter on Monday to announce the network’s renewal of her hybrid standup/sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer” for a second season, writing:

“Hey! #InsideAmy Schumer got picked up for Season 2! Thanks @ComedyCentral New episode tomorrow at 10:30/9:30 Central.”

“Inside Amy Schumer” roped in the biggest numbers of any Comedy Central debut this year, with an audience of 1.6 million tuning in to the Season 1 premiere. The remainder of the season runs through July 2.

Have you been watching “Inside Amy Schumer”? Let us know in the comments.

