‘Inside Amy Schumer’ renewed for Season 2

Comedy Central is staying in bed with Amy Schumer.
The comedian took to Twitter on Monday to announce the network’s renewal of her hybrid standup/sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer” for a second season, writing:
“Hey! #InsideAmy Schumer got picked up for Season 2! Thanks @ComedyCentral New episode tomorrow at 10:30/9:30 Central.”
“Inside Amy Schumer” roped in the biggest numbers of any Comedy Central debut this year, with an audience of 1.6 million tuning in to the Season 1 premiere. The remainder of the season runs through July 2.
Have you been watching “Inside Amy Schumer”? Let us know in the comments.
I expect more of Amy from her dry/dirty wit and think she dropped the ball… the tweet shouldn’t have been “Hey! #InsideAmy Schumer got picked up for Season 2! Thanks @ComedyCentral”
but something more along the lines of “@ComedyCentral is going for sloppy seconds #InsideAmy Schumer”
We criticize individuals tweets now? Is this really the world we live in?