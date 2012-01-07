‘Interior Therapy’ star Jeff Lewis no longer flipping out, talks housing crash

The housing bust had a direct impact on “Flipping Out” star Jeffrey Lewis, who found his business — and the theme of his Bravo show — disappearing along with potential buyers.”There were times when I thought, why is this happening to me? And sometimes it takes years to figure out the lesson. But getting knocked down was one of the best things to ever happen to me,” Lewis admitted during a press tour panel discussion.
Enter “Interior Therapy,” Lewis’ new show debuting later this year. Now working as an interior designer, Lewis and assistant Jenni Pulos move in with couples who need home decoration help, usually revolving around personal dilemmas ranging from hoarding to merging belongings following a marriage. “I don’t think I could have done this show five years ago,” Lewis said. “With [house flipping] it was really about my own taste and my own design. I did what I wanted to do, and if someone didn’t like it there were four people lined up to buy the house anyway. Now I can really get into clients’ heads and put together a design that would suit their tastes and needs, not just mine.”
Being forced to set aside his own preferences to cater to clients has had a dramatic impact on Lewis, according to Pulos. “I’ve been working with him for 11 years, and he has really grown a lot through this show,” she said. “He’s a little, and I mean a little, less of a control freak. I think this show forced him to grow and to deal with people. Having to work for people, he couldn’t just blow up over things.”
Not that “Interior Therapy” has softened Lewis’ prickly nature. “We’re spending so much time with the people on the show, you can’t help but become connected,” he said. Still, “I didn’t always like them, and sometimes I wanted them dead. We didn’t always have nice people to work with, and there were times I just wanted to go over to the neighbor’s house to see if there was something we could do over there instead… Some of these people, they were just as miserable when we left as when we walked through the door. We reached a good six or seven people out of 10. But some people are lost causes. I can’t help them.”
He might not have to help them for long in any case. “The flipping market is back,” Lewis said. “I just might get back into it this year. There are so many great deals… and there’s a great market for done houses. There wasn’t for a while, though. I couldn’t give those houses away.”
I would like to submit a request for help, from Jeff Lewis’ Interior Therapy. I will be 66 years old on August 22nd. I lost my legs, below the knee in the fall of 1998. Returned to work, Banking Industry, in April 1999. There I stayed, on autopilot, for five years. My Mother passed away in April 2002. My eldest nephew was killed by an elderly driver in January 2003. That ‘broke’ me. I retired, early at 55, on March 25, 2003. Only to learn,in May 2003, that my closest, dearest friend and older sister was in the final stages of cancer. She was given three months, on the outside, to live. She passed away on June 10, 2003. I was devastated. I looked desperately for an escape. Was then hospitalized three times in seventeen months. I was so alone. So sad. So broken. In May 2007, my son befor a son! I had a new lease on life. Charlie is wonderful. In November 2007, Henry, my son, passed away. How much more, I asked myself. After being together since 1969, my husband, companion and rock, died in June 2009.. At that point, I went over the edge. This became apparent to me on January 21, 2011. It has taken every ounce of Faith and fortitude that I had left within to survive, but I have. I’m back.
My point? My house, home of 18 years, did not fare so well. In the course of my recovery I steadfastly cleared away all that was hurtful in my life. I gave away all if my furniture and belongings, dismantled my home. No flooring (cement slab), removed cabnets, closets, doors, a fireplace. I’ll stop now.
My problem is that i have completely destroyed my credit rating over the course of these past 14 years. Though my income disqualifies me from any government assistance, it is not sufficient to tackle the job of putting my home back into a livable environment. I have gone over, and over this issue and keep coming up short..without help.
Please give my request due consideration. I have to begin to move forward, once again, as I have too few years left to sit tight and wait. And then again, I have to ask myself, wait for what.
Jeff Lewis, I pray.
Sincerely Yours,
Sharon Phee
2716 W Mercer Lane
Phoenix, Arizona 85029