International Cinephile Society big on ‘The Master,’ ‘Holy Motors’

Amid the Sundance rush, it slipped my mind to list the nominations for the International Cinephile Society’s awards — for which I had a hand in voting. The ICS is a diverse group of over 80 film journalists, academics and the like, so their picks tend to veer a little off the beaten track. Here, for example, you’ll find no mention of “Argo,” “Les Mis” (no, not even for Anne Hathaway), “Life of Pi” or “Silver Linings Playbook,” but plenty for foreign standouts like “Tabu” and “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia.” “The Master” leads with 10 bids; “Holy Motors” follows with nine. Winners will be announced on February 9; check out the full list of nominees after the jump, and at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Amour”

“Cloud Atlas”

“Django Unchained”

“Holy Motors”

“Lincoln”

“The Master”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“Tabu”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Director

Leos Carax, “Holy Motors”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “The Master”

Nuri Bilge Ceyland, “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

Miguel Gomes, “Tabu”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Denis Levant, “Holy Motors”

Anders Danielsen Lie, “Oslo, August 31st”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Matthias Schoenaerts, “Bullhead”

Jean-Louis Trintignant, “Amour”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Greta Gerwig, “Damsels in Distress”

Nina Hoss, “Barbara”

Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best Supporting Actor

Dwight Henry, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Matthew McConaughey, “Killer Joe”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Jun-Sang Yu, “In Another Country”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Rosemarie Dewitt, “Your Sister’s Sister”

Gina Gershon, “Killer Joe”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Edith Scob, “Holy Motors”

Best Original Screenplay

“Amour”

“Holy Motors”

“The Master”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Tabu”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Cosmopolis”

“The Deep Blue Sea”

“Lincoln”

“Oslo, August 31st”

“Rust and Bone”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Alps”

“Amour”

“Holy Motors”

“The Kid With a Bike”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“Oslo, August 31st”

“Rust and Bone”

“Tabu”

“This Is Not a Film”

“The Turin Horse”

Best Animated Film

“Frankenweenie”

“ParaNorman”

“The Secret World of Arrietty”

“Tatsumi”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Best Documentary

“How to Survive a Plague”

“The Imposter”

“Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present”

“The Queen of Versailes”

“This Is Not a Film”

Best Ensemble

“Holy Motors”

“Lincoln”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“Tabu”

Best Cinematography

“The Master”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“Skyfall”

“Tabu”

“The Turin Horse”

Best Film Editing

“Cloud Atlas”

“Holy Motors”

“The Master”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Production Design

“Anna Karenina”

“Holy Motors”

“The Master”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Prometheus”

Best Original Score

“Anna Karenina”

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

“Cloud Atlas”

“The Master”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

Best Film Not Released in 2012

“The Angels’ Share”

“The Atomic Age”

“Berberian Sound Studio”

“Beyond the Hill”

“Beyond the Hills”

“Blancanieves”

“Caesar Must Die”

“differently, Molussia”

“Faust”

“Frances Ha”

“The Hunt”

“In the House”

“Klip”

“Laurence Anyways”

“Leviathan”

“Lore”

“No”

“Our Children”

“Stories We Tell”

“Student”