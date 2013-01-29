International Cinephile Society big on ‘The Master,’ ‘Holy Motors’

Amid the Sundance rush, it slipped my mind to list the nominations for the International Cinephile Society’s awards — for which I had a hand in voting. The ICS is a diverse group of over 80 film journalists, academics and the like, so their picks tend to veer a little off the beaten track. Here, for example, you’ll find no mention of “Argo,” “Les Mis” (no, not even for Anne Hathaway), “Life of Pi” or “Silver Linings Playbook,” but plenty for foreign standouts like “Tabu” and “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia.” “The Master” leads with 10 bids; “Holy Motors” follows with nine. Winners will be announced on February 9; check out the full list of nominees after the jump, and at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Amour”
“Cloud Atlas”
“Django Unchained”
“Holy Motors”
“Lincoln”
“The Master”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
“Tabu”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Director
Leos Carax, “Holy Motors”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “The Master”
Nuri Bilge Ceyland, “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
Miguel Gomes, “Tabu”
Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Denis Levant, “Holy Motors”
Anders Danielsen Lie, “Oslo, August 31st”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Matthias Schoenaerts, “Bullhead”
Jean-Louis Trintignant, “Amour”
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”
Greta Gerwig, “Damsels in Distress”
Nina Hoss, “Barbara”
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Best Supporting Actor
Dwight Henry, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Matthew McConaughey, “Killer Joe”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Jun-Sang Yu, “In Another Country”
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Rosemarie Dewitt, “Your Sister’s Sister”
Gina Gershon, “Killer Joe”
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
Edith Scob, “Holy Motors”
Best Original Screenplay
“Amour”
“Holy Motors”
“The Master”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Tabu”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Cosmopolis”
“The Deep Blue Sea”
“Lincoln”
“Oslo, August 31st”
“Rust and Bone”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Alps”
“Amour”
“Holy Motors”
“The Kid With a Bike”
“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
“Oslo, August 31st”
“Rust and Bone”
“Tabu”
“This Is Not a Film”
“The Turin Horse”
“Frankenweenie”
“ParaNorman”
“The Secret World of Arrietty”
“Tatsumi”
“Wreck-It Ralph”
Best Documentary
“How to Survive a Plague”
“The Imposter”
“Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present”
“The Queen of Versailes”
“This Is Not a Film”
Best Ensemble
“Holy Motors”
“Lincoln”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
“Tabu”
Best Cinematography
“The Master”
“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
“Skyfall”
“Tabu”
“The Turin Horse”
Best Film Editing
“Cloud Atlas”
“Holy Motors”
“The Master”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Production Design
“Anna Karenina”
“Holy Motors”
“The Master”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Prometheus”
Best Original Score
“Anna Karenina”
“Beasts of the Southern Wild”
“Cloud Atlas”
“The Master”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
Best Film Not Released in 2012
“The Angels’ Share”
“The Atomic Age”
“Berberian Sound Studio”
“Beyond the Hill”
“Beyond the Hills”
“Blancanieves”
“Caesar Must Die”
“differently, Molussia”
“Faust”
“Frances Ha”
“The Hunt”
“In the House”
“Klip”
“Laurence Anyways”
“Leviathan”
“Lore”
“No”
“Our Children”
“Stories We Tell”
“Student”
Finally a list with Cloud Atlas! I’m not alone! :)
Plus editing and score (the no-brainers, basically).
Nina Hoss was fantastic in Barbara, so I’m glad to see some recognition for her. And yay for ten nominees for foreign-language film. That adapted screenplay nomination for Cosmopolis pains me, though. I think it’s a prime example of how a movie can go wrong by being too faithful to its source material.
I agree about Cosmopolis. That movie was as much fun as watching paint dry – so academic and stilted without any degree of flexibility (which is odd coming from Cronenberg who usually finds more of a balance in his films.) I think that film needed to be looser (and also have a different lead actor) to be more effective, but that is just my opinion.
Wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a list of nominations before where I only had two objections. And given the rest of the list, those two look like flukes anyway. ;-)
1) I don’t remember Greta Gerwig in “The Deep Blue Sea”
2) How does the INTERNATIONAL Cinephile Society have a best foreign language category???
Actually, if you look at icsfilm.org, it’s Best Film Not in the English Language.
Is the Greta Gerwig nom for “Damsels In Distress?” That would make me so happy, and I know it’s not for “The Deep Blue Sea.”
Does anyone else find the ensemble nod for Holy Motors a bit weird over something like The Master?
Other than that, fantastic list of noms (Yay Alps!)
Finally a nod for Kylie Minogue :D
Nice to see some love for Marina Ambramovic: The Artist Is Present.
Greta Gerwig completely disappeared into her role as the oven in Deep Blue Sea.
I know it’s a trivial complaint to be making at this point, but I still find it kind of disappointing that even the ostensibly more highbrow International Cinephile Society succumbed to the category fraud of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Christoph Waltz.
Is it really category fraud, though? I mean, I would find it more egregious to place Joaquín Phoenix and Jamie Foxx to be placed in Supporting because they este clearly the stars of their respective films. There is almost no scene in The Master without Phoenix and Foxx owns the last act of Django. Yes, you can argue Hoffman and Waltz as co-leads, but if someone has to go supportingnof the two, they are clearly the way to go. Now Jamie Foxx as Supporting for Collaterall or Ethan Hawke Supporting for Training Day, that’s category fraud because they are the clear protagonista. These two, not that clear….
I agree that if pressed to only pick one lead in the films, of course they’d be Phoenix and Foxx. However, I’m against the notion that there can only be one lead from a film. “The Master” is largely a duet between two actors, even if Phoenix does have more screen time (mainly because it’s necessary that the film begin and end on his character). You mention that the last act of “Django Unchained” is dominated by Foxx, but I’d argue that Waltz actually dominates roughly the first two-thirds of the movie. Yes, Django’s quest is the driving force of the plot, but I thought Waltz’s character was the focus of many scenes in the movie while Foxx had to lay low for a while until his character was finally given the opportunity to fully take over in the last act of the film. But my point is that they’re both two-lead films. I realize distinctions like this are debatable, but I just wish people would get over the whole “one lead per film” rule that seems to have stuck for too long now. The last time a movie got two Best Actor nominations was “Amadeus” in 1984. You can’t tell me that’s the last film to have two male leads in it.
While I agree that there can be more than one lead per film (and Amadeus is a great example), these placements are always arguable because no one has given a clear definition of what “lead” means. To me it means “protagonist” and depending on their role in the film “primary antagonist”. Philip Seymour Hoffman is in some ways the primary antagonist to Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist in The Master (Phoenix is the protagonist, since he’s the one that goes on a character journey, while Hoffman doesn’t). I can’t make this case for Waltz because he is a sidekick and while he does make a lot of the decisions in the early part of the film, it is still Django’s story. It’s the story of how he was freed from slavery and went from being a more passive slave to the hero of his own story. Waltz is not an antagonist to Foxx, he’s an enabler and it’s hard for me to call a character that enables the protagonist a “lead” character. In fact, to me it’s the very definition of “supporting” (Dr. Schultz is supporting Django’s story). This is why I’ve never been able to buy Christoph Waltz as a lead in Django Unchained (even if he makes a lot of the decisions, his character seems to be supporting Django’s story from the get-go).
Thank you for nominating Jean-Louis Trintignant!!! It baffles me a bit that Emmanuelle Riva is getting all the glory, when he had to carry most of that film on his shoulders (I mean, I loved Riva’s work in that film and I’m really happy she’s nominated, but it feels kind of wrong without Trintignant there)….
Note to one-year-from-now-self: The International Cinephile Society was the only awards group sane enough to put Cloud Atlas in its BP line up. Props also for The master, Amour, Holy Motors, Django and ZD30. I will be seeing Lincoln in a few days, but I’m surprised it made this high-brow list (thought maybe my surprise will be squashed this weekend).
This is my favorite batch of nominees out there by far… Though I must admit I’ll never get the love for The Master :p.
people don’t actually like The Master. Everybody hates it.
Such tireless trolling, and yet you still can’t be bothered to give yourself a name? You’re selling yourself short, Anonymous.
Dwight Henry gets in for Beasts, yet no Quvenzhane. Odd
Different categories, different levels of competition. It’s not as if a committee chose to nominate one and not the other.
Nicole Kidman in THE PAPERBOY! Amazing.