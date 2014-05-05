Interview: ‘Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller to talk on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” (Mon. at 8:00 p.m. on ABC) has had a cavalcade of celebrity guest judges this season, but none have known much about the dancing they're seeing — until now. Abby Lee Miller, the tough-as-nails instructor on Lifetime's “Dance Moms,” is taking the fourth chair at the judges' table, and you can bet we'll be getting some actual insight about dancing. We won't, however, see her dressing down the stars, it seems. Too bad. I spoke to Miller as she prepped for her one-night gig tonight about why she's judging instead of dancing, who her favorite is (yes, America, you're right on this one) and who she thinks might take home the mirror ball.
Why judge “Dancing with the Stars” instead of being a competitor on the show?
I would have to say it is my mother's favorite show. Was. She passed away Feb. 8th, and it's such a shame she's not here to see me judging it. They've invited me to be a contestant for two seasons in a row, but we shoot my series at the very same time. I mentioned to somebody, if you ever need a guest judge, call me! So now I'm judging.
Are you going to be as tough on the celebrities as you are on the kids we see on “Dance Moms”?
I have my own competition show, and I've judged dance competitions for 26 years, all over the U.S. and Canada. S,o I definitely am used to calling out mistakes. That's what they pay me to do, not to pat them on the back. I'm there to say things like you don't stretch your back knee and straighten it; I'm there to find fault. But this is a little different, because I'm not going to be able to go into the studio with them the next day to fix what's going wrong. I hope it helps them, though.
Do you have a favorite thus far?
The ice dancer people [Meryl Davis and Charlie White]? The girl? She's absolutely great. I have a hard time distinguishing between her and the pros on the dance floor.
Obviously, there are a lot of other people on the show who are really struggling. What do you think when you see dancers who are so awkward and unskilled?
I'm going to get in trouble here, but I want to yell at everyone's mom. Why did they not put them in a dance class when they were young? How have we had this so many seasons with people whose parents didn't send them to school, people who say they've never even taken a dance class? Every child should dance! I like the celebrities, I like the out-of-their-element aspect of it, but as a dance professional, I know how hard it is for struggling dancers, it's a tough road. It's hard to get a job, to get exposure. The truth is I'd much rather see the professionals get a chance to dance.
A lot of times viewers at home seem to let bad dancers go through and send home more talented hoofers. What do you think we're getting wrong at home?
The viewers go for the entertainment value, the costuming, the whole package. They're not looking at technique; they're looking at what wows them. You can have a package of really great scenes with great costumes and lots of flash, and the public doesn't know what the carriage of the back is supposed to be like or where the placement of the hands is supposed to be. They haven't studied that. Costume and choreography has a lot to do with a winning number.
Since you are a professional, is there anything you would change on “Dancing with the Stars”?
I would like to see the show, rather than making ballroom dancers do lyrical and contemporary, I'd like to see a lot more musical theater. The footwork and the timing and the partner work lends itself to Broadway more than it does to bare feet and rolling around on the floor. So I'd want traditional musical theater, 'Guys and Dolls,' that sort of thing. Just the history of Broadway, like Michael Bennett's [the choreographer of “Follies” and “A Chorus Line”] work.
You've gotten a reputation for being mean. Does that bother you?
I don't care what people think, really. I figure if celebrities and entertainers are taking about me, that's a good thing. It's when they stop talking about me is when I should worry.
Obviously, you have a thick skin. Do you think that's important for the celebrities on “Dancing with the Stars”?
I do think that they are really putting themselves out there. It's no easy task putting yourself out there, and when you're putting yourself in a situation completely different than what you're used to doing, it's tough. Whether you're an ice skater or an athlete, those people have to be a little, not cocky, but extremely confident. They have to figure 'what the heck?' and take a risk. That's the personality they need to have. When you play pro football for X number of years, you're already confident. You've let the critics dig at you and destroy you in the newspapers, and yet you get up to fight another day. It takes a certain kind of person to do this, so they're heroes to even decide to get into the show.
So you think pro athletes have the edge? It has certainly held true in past seasons.
I think the people who make it to the end are champions. They're winners. They're cutthroat and so competitive and that's why they're left in the competition. Whether they're from dancing or sports or something else, they are truly competitors. I've had parents say to me they have competitors who happen to dance, not dancers. And that's what it takes to win.
I guess you've already picked your favorite to win.
I never say never! Don't put your eggs in one basket!
Do not like Abby Lee Miller!!! If she is on Dancing With the Stars again I will not watch it!!
I agree with Mak… I don’t care what she has to say about anything. I don’t like her or her show…
i do not agree- shes a good person and i do like her show. its better than many and so is she
trying to talk to adults the way she talks to kids does not work. She comes across as arrogant. Her scores are based on how she feels about a dancer and not on the performance. Max and Meryl get an 8 and Peta and her partner get a 10? Wow!
I love Abby Lee. She is a tough cookie and knows her stuff. The people that dont like her are they types to buy their kid a trophy for losing to spare their feelings. Abby keeps it real, when you expect a lot you get a lot. I get her. And yesyesyes, the guest judges need to have dance experience. Personally, don’t like the show. Its never an even playing field and its stupid. I, however, and having dance mom withdrawal. I miss Cloe.
No, the people who don’t like her are the teachers and studio owners who teach children with respect and caring. She is degrading the dance environment by the way she treats people. We don’t believe in the buying a trophy idea, we make them work for it. We just treaty them like human beings in the process. BTW she doesn’t “keep it real”, you can expect a lot without treating kids and parents like sh-t!
This woman is a huge a__hole — and I mean HUGE!
Agreed, she really should not be part of judging any dancers, professional, amateur and she should NEVER be involved with children in any capacity.
If Dancing with the Stars ever invites her back on their show, that will be the last time I watch it. I agree with Max.
Have never seen her before but what a bitch! Not a good guest to have on the show!
DON’T EVER GO ON DANCING WITH THE STARS AGAIN. You are a horrible person….. how dare you put Meryl and Maks down!!!! You know nothing!!!!
Abby Lee Miller was so set on doing a certain kind of nitty picky cirque to slow off her personal knowledge od dance that it made her look ridiculous. I thought Val was right when he commented that his partner was not attained dancer and had no idea what Miller’s comment meant. Her snark in return was to say he was protecting his woman. I threw up a little. Please, never have her again!
She is obnoxious. I cant imagiine why they wanted her to be a guest judge on DWTS.
All Abby was doing was trying to show the professional dancers she knows dance terminology because she sure don’t know how to get up and dance. Would have loved to have seen one of the pros challenge her to get off her fat a@# and show them the “correct techniques ” instead of just using the terminology . Love me some Maxs.
Although DWTS has had many guest judges….some who have known what they’re talking about and some who haven’t, I have never felt so outraged as when I watched last night’s fiasco. At least the other guest judges who weren’t dancers/professionals, admitted that they were judging on entertainment value only. I felt that Abby Lee Miller was rather obnoxious and at times seemed biased. I agreed with Len and Carrie-Ann about Meryl and Maks’ rumba as far as it being heavy with the contemporary style and maybe not quite enough rumba…but her comments on Meryl’s feet were ridiculous and certainly not deserving of the attitude or the 8! To top it off….she later gave James a 10 after agreeing with Len, Carrie-Ann, and Bruno about his posture….She seemed much more critical of Val and Maks than any other teams. I would have loved to hear the discussions going on at the judges tables during commercials or when the cameras cut away…. I don’t think the other judges or anyone else for that matter were very impressed. Hopefully last night was her last night as a guest judge.
I don’t watch her show, don’t like her, and if she comes back I’m done with DWTS for awhile. She says she doesn’t care what people say – total BS -she cares if it takes $$$ out of her greedy pocket. Total Pig in every way. Go back to your trailer park I pay too much for TV to put up with stuff I don’t enjoy. She can dish it out but thinks people are going to shut up and take it? Isn’t that a BULLY?
I stopped watching Dance Moms, because I couldn’t take her yelling at children about “saving their tears for their pillow” when she sits and cry’s herself! she is UN-professional, Cruel & just plain Mean! I feel so bad for those children, she definitely plays favorites & pits Mothers against each other. I was in dance for many years and thank God my teacher was good, fair, but hard on us in different ways, she made us want to be better. I’m truly am surprised the Child Abuse Authorities haven’t steeped in. Guess ratings supersedes the emotional well being of a child. I will not be watching DWTS if Abby Lee Miller is on. I don’t I never post or make comments but this woman’s character really bothers me!
i could not sit comfortably and watch her degrade my children like that, i have dancers in my family and non of the teachers scream or punish children because they have issues with the mothers, she is a disgrace and so are the mothers who allow her to talk to her children in that manner, she is an adult and come across as a petty little school girl, who obviously cannot dance anymore
They did not invite her to judge because she is great in the world of dance. She has a new “studio rescue show” airing this summer and ABC and Lifetime thought they could add to their bank accounts by putting her on the show. She tried throwing around dance terms to make it look like she was a pro. I was so glad that Val called her out on it and that Bruno CORRECTED her along with Sharna. I LOVE that Maks put her in her place and was not raising his voice or name calling like she does to CHILDREN. I LOVED the pros’ reactions and their after the show interviews where they consistently said they would not allow her near their kids and have zero respect for her. She met TRUE pros and was put in her place–out of the dance world.