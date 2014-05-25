Interview: Kass McQuillen talks ‘Survivor: Cagayan’

If you read my interview with “Survivor: Cagayan” 4th Place finisher Spencer Bledsoe, you saw one approach to the “Survivor” experience. Spencer was circumspect, critical of his strategy and admitted that he would have voted for Tony, the season's winner, over himself.
Today's exit interview, with 3rd Place finisher Kassandra “Kass” McQuillen, takes a different approach. Kass thinks she played the same game as Tony only with a different gender, she thinks Spencer and the other losing castaways were arrogant and she thinks that the “Survivor” finale live vote suggesting Woo would have easily beaten her was “revisionist.”
Kass thinks there's a double-standard when it comes to female “Survivor” players, particularly for moms, and she's confident that a male version of Kass would have won the season.
And I'm not saying that she's wrong. In fact, on much of it, she's probably right.
In our sometimes contentious exit interview, Kass discusses the performance of Man-Kass, takes exception to the use of the word “goat” and isn't especially pleased with the nickname “Chaos Kass” either. I got a bit bogged down in trying to point out things about her social game and I apologize for what was a much-too-long digression about her decision to flip off the departing Trish in front of the whole Jury.
HitFix: First question: Based on what we saw at the Final Tribal, it certainly sounded like your vote was a no-brainer. Did any part of Woo's argument resonate with you at all?
Kassandra “Kass” McQuillen: No. I'm a fan of the show and of the game. I wanted to play and I wanted to give the money to someone who played, contrary to the rumors that I'm an emotional player. Tony played. I didn't like him, but he played. I love Woo, but nothing Woo would have said would have changed my mind.
HitFix: I'll ask more about the emotion in a bit, but is there any way to play winning “Survivor” in an “honorable” way, according to the Five Codes of Tae Kwon Do, as it were?
Kass: Not in this age of “Survivor.” Too many people come out and feel the need to make the big moves and blindsides. But maybe as a returnee you can play more honorably, because you can have bonds with people and understand them. But you put 18 people on that beach who don't know each other, you'd better be worried about everyone and ready to do whatever you need to do, if you want to win.
HitFix: You talk about everybody coming out and wanting to force big moves and blindsides on the game. How much responsibility do you take, then, for that in terms of how the season's tone progressed?
Kass: I think I made moves. I think I played with my gut and when I felt that little Spidey-Sense telling me someone was gonna gun for me or things weren't right, I followed it. And every time I followed it, I was right in terms of knowing who had Idols and who was getting ready to plot against me and the need to stir things up at certain times.
HitFix: Given the tone of the Jury as you saw it and as you got to interact with it, how confident are you still now that you would have beaten Woo?
Kass: I feel like the vote at the finale was eight months later and very revisionist. At the time and given the opportunity to speak to the Jury, I think I probably beaten Woo.
HitFix: I'm sure you're very confident that you would have made better arguments in the moment and I'm probably pretty confident of that as well, but what would you have had to overcome and how would you have overcome that?
Kass: Well, I was going to address a lot of my discussion at the Jury to the women, who were the most bitter towards me. The men didn't have a problem and, from what I understand, everyone but Spencer, of the men, would have given me their votes. There were several women who just could not get over that I played the game and I played them and I sent them to that bench. And it worked out. All five of the people I betrayed ended up on the Jury. You can't deny that. I would have argued it and told them, “Girls. Let me play the game. Tony played the game. He back-stabbed. He swore on his dead father to someone who was swearing on her dead brother. He knew it meant something. He manipulated the young, innocent Woo into a game of honor when he's the least honorable person out there.” So I would have said, “Why does that make Tony great and make me an emotional bitch?” Because whenever a woman pissed you off, it's gotta be her emotions.
HitFix: Is that just your argument? Or do you really think that you played the same game as Tony, but his game just got coded differently because he's a man?
Kass: I think I played a better game than Tony, because I didn't have allies or Idols. But definitely, yes. We played a similar game in terms of just, “Take no prisoners and do what it takes to get me to the end.”
HitFix: Let's take a hypothetical Man-Kass, as it were. Who do you think he beats in a Jury situation and who do you think beats him?
Kass: Man-Kass would have won the season. I think.
HitFix: Tell me more about that. I'm interested in the idea that gender beat you more than anything else.
Kass: Well, I don't think gender… If I were a man with my personality — I'm kinda introverted and socially awkward — it's more acceptable, I think. Then people would say, “Oh, he's just kinda a weirdo.” But because I'm a woman, I just think people perceived different. I mean, Tony was horrible to people out there. He was very condescending to the female castmembers. Even his votes were very emotional. [She does a Tony impression.] “Oh! Jefra said she was gonna get me out, so I've gotta get her out.” Why would you take out Jefra and not Spencer? Because you were mad at a woman, a woman who was never gonna beat you in a challenge. You know? There's an emotional player, no someone who says, “You threw out my rice and I almost beat you up for it, but I'm gonna get rid of Garrett because he's lying about an Idol.” That's where I'm at. I do think it's a double-standard. You should have seen Tony out there. He speaks llama. He runs around screaming and yelling. He's paranoid as hell. If he were a woman, they would have called him a neurotic bitch, I guarantee you, if a woman were that paranoid and crazy out there. [She laughs.] Let's make Tony a woman in that scenario.
HitFix: Who has been a Woman-Tony in “Survivor” history?
Kass: Uh, I don't think… Was it Suzie from… Gosh, it wasn't Nicaragua. Oh, I can't remember. There've been a couple women who are a little nutty, present company included, I guess. But Man-Kass versus Woman-Tony. Put a wig on Tony. Shave my head. Let's just switch. If Tony played my game and I played his game, just play that out.
HitFix: I'd be interested to see how that would go. But in your scenario, is Man-Kass still flipping off Trish after Trish leaves at Tribal Council?
Kass: Well, Trish would never have insulted Man-Kass' family and gotten catty. That's what the finger was for. She went down a road that you shouldn't travel down in “Survivor.” Do not bring up my kid. That's all I have to say. And I stand by that finger.
HitFix: I can buy that, but you still had to know how things like that were going to play in front of a Jury. Didn't you?
Kass: No, Trish was very abrasive out there. When people went home, she sang “Another One Bites the Dust” and went off on little rants. She was rather vulgar and inappropriate. She deserved the finger. I think she's probably gotten the finger a lot in her life. I mean, I like her as a person. I love this rough-and-tumble, Boston crazy lady, but you know… We'll probably give each other the finger all the time in the future.
HitFix: I'm not even questioning that. I'm just talking about the idea of how you — or Man-Kass, either one — think that that sort of behavior plays to a Jury? Like if what you want to have is the Jury thinking of you as a strategic player and not an emotional player, how do you think that plays?
Kass: I think they liked it. I mean, they laughed. It's a long road. I don't think I lost any votes because of the finger. I think that's highly dramatic to think that. And if someone would have asked me about the finger, I would have said, “Hey, she talked trash about my five-year-old.”
HitFix: I wasn't saying the finger would have been a deciding factor or a determinative factor. I was just saying it was symptomatic of something. But you don't think it was…
Kass: Well yeah. Socially… That really was the first time… Me and my “stone face” or my “poker face” or whatever the heck anybody calls it, that was the first time I did that. You saw how shocked everyone was. Like, “Wow, Kass just flipped off Trish.” But I was so happy she was gone, because she had been absolutely horrible. This is the only person in the history of “Survivor” to have been so mean to someone that they were gonna punch her and then rather than get in a physical altercation, they quit the game. Who does that? All I did was give her the damn finger. Anyone who spent time on that beach knows what was going on.
HitFix: Then at Finale Tribal, after Trish gave her emotional speech, you were the first one to put your arm around her. Was that just an instinctive reaction?
Kass: That's the mom in me. And I don't hate Trish. I don't harbor ill-will to these people. We played a game and we all process it differently. To me, when I went out of the game, I felt like I left it out there. I did everything I could, but for that half-second. I felt for Trish. I had tears in my eyes when she was talking about that, because that is Trish. She's a passionate woman and I know that promise meant the world to her and it hurt her tremendously that Tony voted for her.
HitFix: On that last episode, you told your husband “I'm not a goat, I'm just hated.” Was it always your plan out there to accept being the one, but not the other? And did something go wrong given the number of people who kept calling you a goat?
Kass: Again… The goat is the person who does nothing, who lays around the shelter. Like Morgan was wanting to be a goat. That was her strategy: “I'm not gonna talk to anyone. I'm not gonna be nice to them. And I'm gonna suck at challenges and I'm just gonna lay around here.” That is a goat, in my opinion. Someone who backstabs and makes moves and does stuff, that's not a goat, that's someone playing. I think it just speaks to the arrogance of the players I was with. Spencer saying I'm a goat when I ruined his game every step of the way. I was one step ahead of him every time. [She does a Spencer impression.] “I got an Idol, Kass.” “Yeah, I know. I can tell by your body language.” Think about that, I was Lucy to his Charlie Brown out there pulling the football.
HitFix: Is the problem one of semantics, though? If I came up with a different word instead of “goat” for “person you think you can take to the end because you'll beat them,” would that make a difference? If we stopped saying “goat”?
Kass: Well, yeah. As a “Survivor” fan, you don't want to be called a goat. It's very offensive. To me, that's the worst word you can call me. But I did make some goat noises last night. Towards Tony. We speak animal.
HitFix: Along those lines. You mostly weren't telling people out there that you were a lawyer and you were telling them something about reindeer and other animals?
Kass: Yeah. Really, in real life, my family owns the largest herd of reindeer in the state of California and we have an exotic animal ranch and from Thanksgiving through Christmas, we are working at celebrity parties and and TV shows and various amusement parks with reindeer. So I am an attorney. I'm a small-town attorney. I only work during school hours. It's kinda a hobby thing. I do quite well with it and I do reindeer for two months out of the year. Everyone in my family does. So I decided when I went out there, when I got on that Brains tribe, my original plan was not to tell anyone I was an attorney, because I don't look like one and I don't act lack one, or I didn't think I acted like one till I saw myself on TV. But then I got on the Brains tribe and everyone was, “Oh, well I do this and I do that” and I just said, “Hey, I think I'm the common sense one out here” and they called me Farm Fit and Farm Smart, because I knew how to do stuff. I do live off-the-grid. I am am a country girl. Putting a shelter together, I let J'Tia run with that, because it was hilarious and I thought, “Well this'll be the first one gone, cuz she is running this stuff into the ground.” But after that, the shelter that got built was me. The men all got blisters on their hands and couldn't open coconuts. I was a CB in the military, which is Construction Battalion, so they bought it and I was able to play it off.
HitFix: You had to be Chaos Kass out there basically from the second episode of the season. In an ideal world, would you have held her off a little bit longer? Would you have maybe not brought her out at all? Or was she always going to play a major role out there?
Kass: First of all, I'm not a huge fan of the Chaos Kass thing. I guess it's funny, but it was not my intention to give myself a hashtag or whatever. What happened on the Brains was when we didn't get rid of J'Tia that first vote, which was the logical thing to do to keep the tribe strong and cohesive and try to win challenges when the Alpha Boys went after each other — With Garrett and David — and Spencer went right along with it and the girls went right along with it, I was like, “This tribe is terrible. I am gonna have to go and play full-throttle from Day 3,” because I was on the bottom there. And I went to the girls and said, “You'll never break up Garrett and Spencer” and I went to Garrett and Spencer and said, “You're never gonna break up J'Tia and Tasha.” And I worked it, worked it, worked it for three days and when we lost that challenge… They actually wanted me to do that puzzle that J'Tia did and J'Tia was so vocal about wanting to do the puzzle and how great she was at puzzles. I thought, “Well this is great. She either wins it or loses it for herself.” And we saw an epic failure on the puzzle and that worked in my favor. Would we have won that challenge if I was on the puzzle? Probably. But would that have helped my gameplay? Not really, because I still would have been on the bottom of those four. So forcing that rift in there? And when we came back from Tribal, those four, they said. “Kass, we need you to leave so we can talk about you.” And I acted like I walked down the beach, but I came back and I was standing right behind the shelter when they were talking about getting rid of J'Tia and J'Tia was right there. I mean… I don't know. It was so fun out there.
HitFix: Do you think you could play “Survivor” again with people expecting you? With people seeing you coming?
Kass: Because I'm so bad socially, I think I would have a chance to stay in, because people would be like, “Kass is just gonna piss people off, so we should keep her as our goat.”
HitFix: Even though you hate the word.
Kass: Right. Well, hey. If you're a woman over 40, you're gonna be a goat. Lemme just throw that out there right now. You're either gonna latch onto a man and be his goat, or you're gonna tear it up and make everybody crazy and be a goat. So maybe I can have an Old Lady/Goat alliance or something. Look what happened to Dawn when she tried to play the game. She was vilified for making a move to save her game. Historically, look at Monica, who was a nice lady who stuck with people. People tore her up. There's this problem with reconciling that a mom's gonna go out there and tear you up. But these kids haven't been to PTA meetings.
Still delusional after all this time. Kass continues to confuse making “big” moves with making “smart” moves. Kass is comparable to Russell, another whiner who complains about “bitter” juries rather than admit his own gameplay was less than perfect. She played the whole game without any social strategy at all and then tries to pin her not winning on BECAUSE SEXISM, rather than having any introspection.
If Kass is looked upon poorly solely because of gender and a man who played the same game as her would have won, how does that explain Brad Culpepper, Philip Shepard, Coach and Russell Hantz being much reviled “villians” who have never won the game ? Kass is analogous to these guys, not smart players who have won
Kass wouldn’t make an absolutely good player simply cuz she lacks the social stuff. It is what it is. But conditionally speaking, she did just fine. Alternative strategies based upon condition happen *all* the time in the natural world. It’s not a one-size-fits-all sort of thing out there!
A pervasive example are ‘satellite/sneaker’ males — these guys aren’t big enough to vie for territory/female access — they are bound to lose altogether. So instead of maturing to a bigger size – they do not invest/waste resources toward cumbersome and an ultimately losing body mass. Nope. Instead, they specialize in being quick and small and ‘sneaky’ or sometimes even female mimics. They don’t win the whole jackpot that way but were never expected to! AND they do get *a* piece of the reproductive pie. This sort of thing is universal across different types of critters, from microbes to us. And yes, it *is* adaptive.
Anyhow – they are playing a different game and to understand those relative payoffs – it is important to consider the starting material. Kass played a ‘free agent’ *and* she altered the playing field (!) such that she could um, freely do so. This is smart for someone who sucks socially.
Tony *acted* like a free agent for sure, but he’s just one hell of a lot more forgivable cuz of both his personality and his tremendous efforts toward back-peddling instead of unrepentant severs. Tony *HURT* his *own* alliance and in pretty big ways too! He prevented the ability to split-votes for idol uncertainty and put his own members at substantial risk of going home and also risked *all* of their chances of winning with allowing Spence to remain in the game.
NO WAY could Kass do that, get away with it, and win. Not because she’s a female, but because she lacks the requisite skills to begin with. Simple as that, I think.
Her version of how things went down also seems a bit revisionist. If she’d played the exact same game as a man, she would have still lost because, as she admits, she’s got no social game. Like it or not, the social game is the most important part of Survivor
Oh, and folk might actually be *more* tolerant toward a female flippin’ the bird than a male… Oddly enough, Kass might’ve been able to push boundaries further, cuz of her gender.
You didn’t ask her a lot of pertinent questions, Dan. You didn’t ask about her immunity win when her husband visited, you didn’t ask about losing the final challenge for one second, you didn’t ask about her alliance with Tasha and why she felt she had to vote Sarah off.
Anyway, I find her an interesting character. She has to defend herself, obviously, from her point of view she was playing hard. People want to hear her admit her flaws and that she would have lost even against Woo because that’s what’s expected of a woman, and not to stand up for her decisions. Which, if Woo did win over her, that’s a bitter jury. Woo did nothing, he couldn’t even think for himself. I do believe that if Kass was a man and he was in the F2 with Woo he would have won. But Kass is a woman, and how dare a mom not be selfless and not sweet. However, if Man-Kass was in the F2 with Tony, Tony still wins.
Kass had no chance of winning the second she flipped tribes and immediately alienated 5 of the 9 people whose votes she would have needed to win the game had she made it to the final 2. That has nothing to do with gender politics, it’s just bad math and bad strategy. But why let the truth get in the way of her delusions of grandeur?
You are right. You spent way too much time on flipping off Trish (which I don’t think many people cared about) and neglected some huge things like her flip on Sarah, and her (almost) immunity run late in the season.
I think Kass has some good points. There is definitely a double standard on Survivor. But I’m still not sure she’d be able to convince people like Morgan and Jefra that she’s right. I could see the guys voting for Kass over Woo, but not the girls.
And everyone saying that she made a bad move when she flipped on Spencer? Well, she was a half-second away from at least second place because of it. I guarantee she would not have gotten that far in the other alliance. So, there is no confusion about a good move vs. a big move here. It was both because it furthered her game.
There is, however, confusion about a good move when it conflicts with the audience’s underdog. Apparently people can’t divorce their emotions from strategic gameplay….
I got bogged down on the finger, but I was trying to get some awareness out of her that pointless after-the-fact antagonism of the jury and jurors might be a difference between the game she played and the game played by people who would have beaten her on the jury and that it might be party of a bigger difference in her social game. Also, it was a moment of pure emotion in a game she wants to insist wasn’t emotional.
I don’t think it was a BAD interview. It just wasn’t one of my best. Oh well. It happens…
-Daniel
It’s amazing how delusional Kass still is about the game she played horribly. The only reason she made it as far as she did was because she was a goat–everyone hated her and knew they could beat her at the final tribal council. Let’s do a run-down on the jury votes for Kass:
1. Sarah — NO
2. Morgan — NO
3. LJ — Maybe
4. Jeremiah — NO (Jeremiah said in interviews that Kass ruined his game because of terrible game play. Why would he vote for her?)
5. Jefra — Maybe
6. Tasha — NO
7. Trish — NO
8. Spencer — NO
9. Tony — NO (Tony would’ve voted for Woo.)
10. Woo — NO (Woo would’ve voted for Tony.)
So that’s only 2 potential jury votes for Kass. She would’ve lost either way if she was up against Tony or Woo. And she probably would’ve been shut out if she went up against Spencer. It’s amazing that she thinks she could’ve won. Can this woman be any more delusional?!
Yes, Kass sticking to this whole, “I would have won if I were a man and played the same way” nonsense just reeks of “lawyer-ese”. Sticking to the same talking points, no matter how ridiculous, without wavering, to the point that a few people start believing it. The Great Lie Theory.
Good interview. Yeah, you seem really concerned with the finger, Dan. But yeah, that I think was her one emotional move out there. I can understand why some people wouldn’t like Kass, and I think you can argue either side as to whether her moves were good or bad, but I do really dislike the critique that she made emotional irrational moves. If anything she was so hated because she made some really cold moves (such as flipping at merge) that were too rational and too devoid of emotion (which people didn’t expect from the mom figure).
And I kind of agree that Tony and Kass played a similar game. I think Tony made better connections earlier in the game (whereas the brains alliance seem to come out of necessity rather than connections) and so had the better social game (where people were mad but they were his allies and had a bond with him, whereas Kass never made any real bonds out there), which is why he was less hated. I do agree a little with Kass though, however, that partially is the usual gender bias, in that they expect it from a man, so theyr’e more ok with it, but when it’s from a woman, an older one no less, they’re just not as ok with it and feels more betrayed even though they weren’t even that close to Kass in the first place because Kass wasn’t even good socially. There is also that sense that it’s somehow ‘easier’ for players to be like “oh this aggressive big guy outsmarted me” than “oh, this mom person who I could get rid of any time I feel like, or take to the end as my goat, outsmarted me.” Like Spencer, he can say Tony played a better game than he did, but Kass was really the one who took his football away everytime he thought he was going to kick it, and yet he doesn’t respect her game.
Dan,
I have read several Kass interviews, and I thought your interview was fine. I enjoyed reading her answers to all of your questions, and I like the way you stick to a question for a little bit to really pull out a full answer even if that means you can’t get to every point.
“I think I played a better game than Tony, because I didn’t have allies or Idols.”
Umm, that’s because Tony went out and found the idols.