‘Iron Man 3’ smashes box-office records in overseas launch

Iron Man has accomplished something not even the entire “Avengers” lineup could – a $195 million opening weekend overseas.

Indeed, “Iron Man 3” grossed just that amount ($195.3 million, to be exact) in its international rollout over the weekend, nearly matching its reported $200 million budget before even hitting the domestic marketplace. That’s a bigger opening than last year’s “The Avengers,” which launched to a measly $185.1 million in its debut weekend overseas, albeit in three fewer markets (“Iron Man 3” hit 42 territories in its first weekend while “The Avengers” opened in 39). Still, it’s an impressive debut by any measure, and the film broke records in several territories, including:

– Biggest opening weekend ever in: Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore

– Biggest opening day ever in: Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia

– Biggest Marvel opening weekend in: Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, Romania, New Zealand, Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia

(Note: The film has yet to open in several major international markets including China, Russia and Germany.)

Below you can find a list of box-office numbers for specific territories:

UK $21.5M

Korea $19.2M

Australia $18.4M

Mexico $16.1M

France $14.7M

Brazil $12.3M

Italy $11.2M

Taiwan $8.4M

Philippines $7.4M

Japan $5.4M

India $5.2M

Spain $5.0M

HK $4.9M

Malaysia $4.6M

Indonesia $4.5M

Other $36.5M

Total $195.3M



“Iron Man 3” opens in North America on May 3.