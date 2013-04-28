‘Iron Man 3’ smashes box-office records in overseas launch

#Marvel
04.28.13 5 years ago

Iron Man has accomplished something not even the entire “Avengers” lineup could – a $195 million opening weekend overseas.

Indeed, “Iron Man 3” grossed just that amount ($195.3 million, to be exact) in its international rollout over the weekend, nearly matching its reported $200 million budget before even hitting the domestic marketplace. That’s a bigger opening than last year’s “The Avengers,” which launched to a measly $185.1 million in its debut weekend overseas, albeit in three fewer markets (“Iron Man 3” hit 42 territories in its first weekend while “The Avengers” opened in 39). Still, it’s an impressive debut by any measure, and the film broke records in several territories, including:

– Biggest opening weekend ever in: Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore

– Biggest opening day ever in: Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia

– Biggest Marvel opening weekend in: Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, Romania, New Zealand, Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia

(Note: The film has yet to open in several major international markets including China, Russia and Germany.)

Below you can find a list of box-office numbers for specific territories:

UK         $21.5M    
Korea         $19.2M    
Australia         $18.4M    
Mexico         $16.1M    
France         $14.7M    
Brazil         $12.3M    
Italy         $11.2M    
Taiwan         $8.4M    
Philippines         $7.4M    
Japan         $5.4M    
India         $5.2M    
Spain         $5.0M    
HK         $4.9M    
Malaysia         $4.6M    
Indonesia         $4.5M    
Other         $36.5M    
Total         $195.3M    

“Iron Man 3” opens in North America on May 3.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSbox officeIron Man 3Iron Man 3 box officeMarvelTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP