‘Iron Man’ director Jon Favreau will helm episode of ‘The Office’

01.02.13 6 years ago

“Iron Man” director Jon Favreau is paying a visit to NBC’s “The Office.”

The actor-turned-director will helm an unspecified upcoming episode of the comedy in its current final season, according to TV Line.

Although best known as a director of big budget films like the first two “Iron Man” pics and “Cowboys and Aliens,” Favreau has done some TV work before. He directed a single episode of Judd Apatow’s short-lived FOX comedy “Undeclared” and the pilot for NBC”s “Revolution,” which he also exec produces.

He’s currently attached to direct “The Magic Kingdom” for Disney and will appear as an actor in “Iron Man 3” (being directed by Shane Black) and the comedy “Identity Thief.”

“The Office” returns January 17, and will wrap up its final season in the spring. 
 

