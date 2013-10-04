Is David Fincher still attached to ‘Black Hole’ adaptation?

(CBR) The “unadaptable” “Black Hole” has not gone away – not according to Brad Pitt, at least.

In a profile on Pitt and his production company Plan B”s upcoming slate, The Hollywood Reporter states that “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” filmmaker David Fincher is still attached to adapt “Black Hole”, the Charles Burns graphic novel about a sexually transmitted disease that triggers strange mutations among teenagers in the suburbs of Seattle.

Twitch Film provides a helpful breakdown of the project”s history: It was once set up at Universal Pictures, with Alexandre Aja attached to direct based on a script from Neil Gaiman and Roger Avary, before the film went to Fincher. Little movement has been made on the “absolutely certainly R-rated” film since then, with Fincher reportedly leaving the project in 2010 to direct “Dragon Tattoo”. Based on the new report, however, it appears there”s still hope for Fincher”s “Black Hole” after all.

