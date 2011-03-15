Is David Slade really going to reboot ‘Daredevil,’ and if so, why?

If you’re asking yourself why 20th Century Fox is moving ahead with a new “Daredevil” movie, it’s simple. If they don’t make another movie, the rights will eventually revert to Marvel Studios, and they’ll be able to reclaim their character and do whatever they want with it. They could happily drop Daredevil into an “Avengers” movie, whether it makes sense or not, if they owned the character outright.
Instead, Fox is going to do whatever they can to hold onto the character, and that means they have to make a new movie about Matt Murdock and Daredevil and the Kingpin and whatever other characters they hope to keep control of in the future. It’s the same reason there’s a “Spider-Man” reboot being made at Sony, and it’s the reason we’ll see another “Fantastic Four” film even if no one asks for it. It’s the reason there’s a “Ghost Rider 2” coming. The studios who own the various Marvel characters that were in production before Marvel started doing things for themselves are never ever going to willingly give up their hold on those characters, just in case.
“Daredevil” may not have been a hit, critically or commercially, but the character has existed long enough that Fox recognizes that there’s at least a chance. Maybe they didn’t get it right the first time. Maybe they won’t get it right this time. Does’t matter. As long as they have the rights, they can keep trying to get it right, as many times as they want.
Variety reports that David Slade, one of the many directors who was in the running for both the new “Superman” and the new “Wolverine,” has landed the job this time to bring “Daredevil” back to screens, and that he’ll simply be telling another Daredevil story without making a direct sequel to the 2003 film that Mark Steven Johnson made. Slade is best known for “Twilight: Eclipse,” but started his career with smaller genre fare like “Hard Candy” and “30 Days Of Night.” Like many interesting directors who are not also writers, Slade finds himself in the hard position today of being offered numerous jobs, none of which actually sound like something he wants to do. He’s talented, but he’s stuck making movies that are part of the system. Before he made “Twilight: Eclipse,” he famously posted a tweet mocking “New Moon” and expressing pure disdain for that entire franchise. Then he’s offered the gig and the first thing he does is explain that he was kidding and he’s really a big fan, and then he’s off and running.
It’s sad to watch on all fronts, and it’s another reminder that this is simply the way things work right now. If you want to complain, you have to stop rewarding them automatically for every bit of fanboy gristle they throw us, and a “Daredevil” reboot seems like a good place to start to me.
Let me ask… does anyone really feel like this is a film they need to see? I’d be curious to see if “Daredevil” fans feel like Fox will handle it any better their second time at bat.
The ONLY way I’d want to see another Daredevil movie is if Marvel Studios did it. With Ben Affleck DIRECTING instead of acting.
Affleck directing would be interesting, but his career is on too much of an upswing to take a step backwards, I think.
Is it a coincedence that Mark Steven Johnson
Oops, I meant to comment: “Is it a coincedence that Mark Steven Johnson movies like Daredevil and Ghost Rider NEED a reboot in order to keep the franchises alive? Maybe if they’d have hired the right talent in the first place, we wouldn’t be getting rehashes, but sequels to viable franchises.”
Daredevil is one of my fave heroes and the Director’s Cut of the movie does quite a bit to improve the overall averageness of the movie that was caused by too much Elektra in the miscast form of Jennifer Garner. She was hot (as in popular) on Alias and they jammed her into the movie because she wouldn’t have required much fight training. That she was stiff and utterly wrong physically for the part didn’t prevent her usurping the focus. (Elektra shouldn’t have arrived until the sequel.)
That Fox went on to make the truly awful Elektra movie, compounded the suck, indicates how poorly they treat their toys. Thanks to such rights shenanigans we’ll never get Spidey and ol’ Horn Head in the same movie. Boo.
I thought the first Daredevil was fine. I kinda liked it. It was a second or third tier super-hero movie. Not a movie I’d revisit a dozen times but it was absolutely adequate. How’s that for damning with faint praise?
Having said that, I’m really against movies being made just for the sake of keeping ownership rights to the character. Where’s the incentive to make a ‘good’ movie? It just needs to be ‘good enough’. There’s a big difference between ‘good’ and ‘good enough’.
Drew is correct. No matter how crappy the movie is the drooling cattle rewards the studios with movie ticket and DVD sales. “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” proves this. The movie was ‘leaked’ weeks before the premiere and the reports were that it was weak and needed work. Th final version was no different and yet people flocked to it and made it a success.
I’m an economist and a movie fan so it’s hard to reconcile both sides of my conscience. On the one hand, movies are a product and studios want to make this product as cheaply as possible and sell and much of it as they can. FOX can go this route and it makes them a profit. Do you trust FOX to make a good X-Men movie or just one that is good enough? Of all the studios they seem to be trying to get away with as much as they can. I’m not expecting great things from “X-Men: First Class” or “Wolverine 2”.
tough to take anything u say seriously after the first 2 sentences.
Not that it has anything to do with this column but correct me if I’m wrong but I seem to remember a much younger Drew McWeeny (then as Moriarty) writing a set report from Daredevil where he marveled at the guy who’s job it was to literally buff Jennifer Garner’s ass with wax when she had those leather pants on. Was that you or someone else from AICN?
“Moriarty Visits The Set Of DAREDEVIL”
[www.aintitcool.com]
“And that wasnâ€™t the best job on the set. Oh, no. That would be the job of the two wardrobe assistants who snuck out between takes to rub leather polish onto the costume, effectively shining Garnerâ€™s ass. At least twice, Craig watched this process and fainted. He also started trying to bribe Mark Steven Johnson into letting him have that job, offering all sorts of contraband, cash, and favors, all to no avail.”
“Evidently, ass buffing is a union gig.”
I remember you were a fan of the original film? Did your opinion on the flick change as the years gone by? Because that is how I feel. I really liked it the first time out, but the more I see it the more problems I find. I started to not enjoy Garners Electra and I couldn’t ignore that Duncan’s Kingpin was severely underwritten. Most of my problems with the film lie in the choices of the director. Things like the un-confidentially shot fight scenes and inserting pop songs into the soundtrack were some of my biggest problems with the film. As a fan of the character, I would like to see another attempt at some point, but I’m not screaming for it right away.
I wouldn’t blame the director; the director’s cut is supposedly pretty good.
I saw the directors cut. Things are a bit better (the story was reworked) and the violence was harder, but it didn’t change the music choices (which could be the blame of Fox who pushed for the pop alternative rock soundtrack, I’m up for that theory) and it didn’t change the way he shot the action scenes. In all honesty I do still enjoy either version of the film, but they’re really flawed movies from a filmmaker who was still new.
I see Ryan Reynolds in the role. He’d be perfect, and then he’d be well on the way to playing every single superhero there has ever been.
I’d feel bad for Mark Steven Johnson if both the Ghost Rider and Daredevil movies were better than his, and that wouldn’t really be that hard either.
The Director’s Cut totally transformed the film, and as a long-time Daredevil fan I thought it was true to the character. Sadly, that wasn’t the version that most people saw and the film has been written off.
The huge difference in the director’s cut was that you got to see the intersection between Matt the Lawyer and Matt the Hero, when the case he’s working on ends up providing him with the evidence against the Kingpin. More importantly, in the key rooftop scene with Elektra, he leaves to answer the call of duty, instead of staying as he did in the original. That means that he and Elektra never actually get it on, and the whole dynamic of the movie changes – from “Bullseye killed my girlfriend so I want to kill him”, it becomes about the tragedy that Matt’s commitment to justice caused him to give up Elektra then she dies.
Does it really matter whether the movie is made by Fox or Marvel? Either is capable of making a good or bad movie.
Too true. I think most fans just would like the Marvel characters with Marvel, for good or bad. But really, who cares either way? Who’s really complaining? Fanboys? They complain about EVERYTHING.
Slade should adapt Bendis’ legendary run. That’s the only way I’d consider seeing this movie.
Highly agree. His run combined w/ Brubaker’s first arc is a great story for a potential trilogy, and it would narratively make DD unique instead of people seeing it as Marvel’s version of Nolan’s Batman trilogy.
I’d love to see Walton Goggins as Ben Urich too.
When I was a kid I liked the episode where they introduced Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the Fox Spiderman cartoon. I think there is a possibility that this could be a good film. I think it has more potential than an Incredible Hulk stand-alone movie.
Is there anything prohibiting a studio like FOX from putting Daredevil and Fantastic Four in the same movie? Could they make one movie to keep the rights to two or three franchises? Wolverine & Daredevil vs Doctor Doom?
“Iâ€™ll do a short, non-spoiler version of this first, then a more detailed reaction, so itâ€™s up to you which one you read. I loved the film. I thought it was smart, well-written, well-directed, and struck just the right tone for the material.”
…
Everything is in service of the story or the characters or creating a persuasive reality. After a while, you donâ€™t really think about effects, and thatâ€™s a good thing. Instead, youâ€™re pulled into a story about people. And thatâ€™s a great thing.
…
But if itâ€™s a human hero you want, one we recognize in ourselves, one who bleeds and who hurts and who loves and who dares to face a dark world without fear, then DAREDEVIL delivers, and it promises a different kind of franchise, one I would welcome with open arms.”
Mmm… That’s good disengenious.
Yeah, okay, why not? But David Slade? I mean, he can get some good performances out of his actors, but he is way too much into “post-action” (shaky cam and epileptic editing, that makes action scenes unwatchable), that I would get excited over his announcement for an action movie.
Write a comment…
I have no issues seeing the thing if they make it. No reason to believe it won’t be a good movie.
Whilst I wish all the Marvel characters could go back to Marvel, that’s just not going to happen.
Yes, Fox made to appalling Fantastic Four films – that’s the one that really kills me. Yes, they’ve ruined X-Men after such a fabulous start to that franchise.
Nothing will stop be putting down a few dollars to see any of these movies though. If Disney want Daredevil etc back, they’re going to have to pay for it – simple as that. I honestly believe that if this summer’s Thor and Captain America are MASSIVE hits, and Avengers is as huge as we’re all anticipating…..a deal might be done with the likes of Fox.
Spider-Man – the third film aside, that is in safe hands at Sony.
The director’s cut version of the original movie was alright, but both Garner and Clarke Duncan were miscast. And like Defref pointed out, Elektra shouldn’t even be in the first movie.
If it’s a full-on reboot with the origin story told again, they have a chance to do the story of Murdoch becoming Daredvil properly without rushing everything. This is a superhero that would benefit from a darker setting like the Batman reboot – it fits the story in the comics very well.
Another great story that could be a movie down the line, is “Born Again” – probably the best Daredvil story ever (yes, better than the Elektra saga) IMO. It might be a bit too dark for a PG-13 movie, but it would make for an epic movie.
I’ll watch anything with David Slade’s name attached to it. Hard Candy was a fantastic film and Twilight: Eclipse was major step up from the first two installments. As Mark Kermode says, “David Slade did the the Twilight series what Alfonso Cuaron did to the Harry Potter series.” So much so, I would add, that I am genuinely looking forward to the next Twilight film(s) not just because Guillermo Navarro is director of photography (which is just excellent) but because I am truly invested in the story so far.
I am, unashamedly, a Twilight fan.
Boy, Hard Candy was a good movie, but there are so many reasons to hate this idea.
First, I cannot stand Fox. In fact, I’d be interested to know how badly this and any other Fox-owned Marvel property has to fail for Fox to NOT feel it worth trying again because I make it a point to try and never go see a Fox-owned movie in the theatre, particularly something that is a character whose rights would revert to a parent company like Marvel or the like.
Second, David Slade lost a LOT of respect with me for the whole “Twilight Sucks! Oh wait, you want me to direct, naw, I was just kidding. I’m totally a huge fan of the franchise.” While I thought Hard Candy was incredibly well-done and showed promise, I find it hard to support somebody that insincere and backpedaling.
Finally, I HATE reboots (and prequels). That is why I am making it a point to not see the new Spider-Man, X-men, or Superman movies, did not see the non-Ang Lee Hulk, and generally avoid these things like the plague.
So yeah, I’ll pass.
-Cheers
Saying it wasn’t a hit commercially is factually incorrect buddy…I know you are promoting your own agenda, but if you check, daredevil made 180 million worldwide off of a 78 million dollar budget. That may not be spider man, but still a profitable, commercially successful movie especially when you add in DVD and home sales. Just because any non original movie makes you sad, doesn’t mean you should knowingly spread false info. If you hated the first one, and don’t want to see another one, fine, just say that but don’t try to bolster your own opinions by saying something wasn’t successful financially when information clearly shows the opposite
Also, how can you have the nerve to say david slade isn’t interested in daredevil or any other movie he is offered? Seriously man I really don’t get the crazy slant of this piece. Matthew vaugn or other directors you know certainly don’t get this kind of treatment when they sign on to a reboot
If Fox insists on rebooting DAREDEVIL, I’d rather them put Slade at the helm than another hack like Mark Steven Johnson. (I haven’t seen ECLIPSE; I’m basing this on how much I like HARD CANDY and, to a lesser extent, 30 DAYS OF NIGHT.) It’s gonna happen, so having someone with talent at the helm at least gives the movie a winning chance, assuming Fox doesn’t get in the way too much (which they are wont to do).
I would absolutely watch a new Daredevil. I like Marvel, I like the character, if handled correctly, it could be very cool.
I’m not sure I accept this as a legitimate reason for a reboot rather than a sequel. Although I liked Daredevil I honestly wont lose sleep over a reboot. Fantastic 4 on the other hand was near perfect and I fail to see how another sequel in the series won’t have the same legal effect as a reboot.
Also I’m fairly certain this is NOT the real reason they are rebooting Spiderman rather than making Spiderman 4 as originally planned.
I see all these reboots of movies less than 10 years old as an insult and a waste of my time.
I’m not really a Daredevil fan, but I’m still interested in the possibilities. Wouldn’t it be great if Affleck came back to direct? Maybe a waste of his precious time. Never thought I could say that without a speck of irony. Just watched GONE BABY GONE again and it’s so good. I want more Patrick Kenzie movie.
Daredevil was bad because it was very poorly written and ELektra was a good part of the problem it’s true. there were too many scenes that could only be deemed as well..”retarded”. The playground fight scene winning the prize for sure. Affleck was wrong for DD of course, it goes without saying, unable to rbing to the role the seriousness and gavity needed because he really is a dork at heart. I remember in the extra material on the DVD Mchael clarke duncan saying he couldnt help but laugh whenever Affleck wa sin the suit cause he couldnt take him seriously as a badass superhero. The only hing i liked was actually the suit, i tohught they handled that well considering the problem they were faced trying to make a costume like DD into something not compeltely ridiclous looking outside of a comic book. also Michael Clarke Duncan was good as Kingpin. Farell however was into scenery chewing mode and pretty horrible. I guess to his slight defense though the role did call for that, at least in how they wrote it. I believe he also was cast in this mainly only because he was “hot” at the time.
just do a sequel set a few years later. enough w/ the reboots.
I love Daredevil and I would like a new movie but of course it is going to be better because technology has advanced and I also think that they should make another Elektra movie but at least I think that Elektra´s movie was better because when she jumped and made some attacks it did not look so fake. But it is true Daredevil and Elektra don´t are really famous.