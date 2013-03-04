Is Kenya for real on ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Last night, we were treated to yet another version of former Kenya Moore on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Having waited nervously for the results of three breast biopsies, the former Miss USA determined that, for the sake of her health, she’s going to be Zen Kenya — taking deep breaths instead of tearing into Porsha for her inability to make coffee, for example, and refusing to be pulled into the drama that always swirls around these women.
That lasts for less than a complete episode, as we eventually hear her her shriek that she wants to tear Phaedra’s face off in traditional Kenya form. But really, what would this show be without a crazy Kenya? And that may have been exactly the question Kenya asked herself when it came time to audition for the show, at least if you believe the rampant rumors on the Internet. It’s been said that Kenya faked her relationship with her boyfriend Walter Jackson (an accusation he made on an Atlanta radio station, which could make his inclusion in the ultimate series reunion tricky at best), her cancer testing, and most of her body (as Phaedra has suggested with her “Home Depot” smears, Kenya is accused of having butt implants as well as breast implants and colored contact lenses). Kenya is said to be a “professional gold digger” who has hooked up with professional basketball players, Mike Tyson and even Jay-Z.
It isn’t hard to surmise, if we believe all this (and it is a lot to believe), that the Kenya Moore we see on television is as much a creation as any of the characters she’s played as an actress. And what a character! Yes, it was crazy of her to dress up like Phaedra at a charity event, but wasn’t it memorable? Watching her twirl around Anguilla became a running joke for the other women and shorthand for crazy for everyone else.
As for me, I’d be almost a little relieved to think Krazy Kenya is pure fiction. It isn’t hard to tell that the former Miss USA is plenty smart, and her behavior on the show (which Phaedra dismisses as “bipolar”) is often self-destructive. Of course, I have to wonder what being the resident bad girl will get her — unless (and this is likely) she “rehabs” the character more fully next season, a la Camille Grammer on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While we love to hate some of the women on these shows, we also are happy to forgive. Just look at NeNe, who once personified weave-yanking lunacy and now plays the settled, almost maternal figure on the show just a few years later.
As we all know, reality television is rarely all that real. When a camera crew is waiting inside someone’s house, we can be sure no one is dropping by unexpectedly. When women fight on any of the “Real Housewives” franchises, we can be pretty sure there’s a producer goosing along the action on the sidelines. So the question is, do you think Kenya Moore is playing the role of a lifetime? And more importantly, do you care if she is?
Kenya Moore is possibly the worst addition to any of the Housewives’ franchises. She’s an embarrassment, delusional and a fraud. These so-called ‘reality’ series all put women in a bad light due to the behavior of the individuals appearing in each and their idiotic storylines. And, BRAVO just keeps pushing the envelope for more. Worst, they are rewarded for bad behavior. Entertainment is one thing but these franchises have all turned vicious, spiteful and hateful – BRAVO won’t be happy until someone goes over a cliff. As for Kenya, I can only hope we will not be seeing her next year.
You sound crazy! Kenya Moore saved RHOA, this season. With NeNe being in Hollywood, this season would have been boring with Kenya, who is a natural entertainer. The other ladies do not hold my attention. YES, due to the ratings Ms Kenya Moore will back, if she wants it!
I agree I don’t like Kenya she take this out of control you can see right through her
don’t think she saved it…just enhanced the stupidity of it…………..and I watch the show
How can this be? I have always been under the impression that these housewife shows were 100% fact based and all events are fact checked and researched before airing.
For anyone to imply that we are not seeing anything but the truth on these Bravo shows is a true cynic and does not deserve to watch as these selfless, brave women let us peek into their lives on a weekly basis.
Ok…. Now who’s the crazy one-u or reality tv. ROFL
Kenya is a waste. Only people that thinks and acts like her can agree to her character. She’s a peace breaking back stabbing skank. When Kandy finds out she’s trying hook Cordell up with the new girl. She’s going to stick one of her toys up her a–. I hope she beats her like a run away slave. Play your part but, know how and when to play your part.
in 2 words……..don’t care
Her persona is fake but it’s fabulous. And if she hooked up with Jay-z Beyonce seems to be on good terms with her.. with the comment after the superbowl. Overall I’m entertained the most from her. The other girls can throw as much shade as they want because that’s entertaining as well. It’s much better than the fake I’m perfect spill most of those women are trying to show. If shes intelligent enough to create that character and have so many people love to hate her she deserves my respect.
Kenya’s is faking her character that’s apparent. Bring back Sheree Whitfield and Marlow. Much better entertainment IMHO.
I can’t stand Kenya Moore, I can understand drama but she tops the cake. With her mouth, phony recapped ass, pot marked skin, looking like a transvestite, has been, want to be skank needs to sit back and take a breather before someone on that show knock those contacts out of her eyes. I would like to be on that show with her. I’m from N.C. , but I will put a city slicking whipping on her plastic rear end.