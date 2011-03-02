Is Lady Gaga stealing Britney Spears’ thunder?

In an excellent post on Feb. 28, Pop Dust”s Maura Johnston asks if the nearly daily leaks of song snippets from Britney Spears” March 29 album, “Femme Fatale” are a good thing. And she poses the bigger question: are they standing in for Spears herself, who has so far been largely M.I.A. from television or radio in promoting the forthcoming set. (A little note: while we were writing this, Spears tweeted yet another snippet; this one for “Criminal.” We embedded it below.)
More astonishing to us than the constant flow of seconds-long song snippets is that somehow Team Britney has kept full songs from leaking, while we keep getting tiny teasers, like little amuse-bouches for our palates. And so far, it would seem, with the exception of flute-laden “Criminal,” we”re in for a typical Spears album with flirty come-ons set to dance beats of different stripes, all within the pure pop metier that she”s helped keep alive for the past 12 years.
[More after the jump…]
So far, the only appearance on Spears” docket is a “Good Morning America” performance on March 29, the morning of the album”s release. But she’s never been one to blanket television and has always been fairly discriminating in her choices.
The lack of activity seems especially glaring in light of Lady Gaga”s constant spotlight grabbing, as Johnston points out. In what may be the longest set-up in modern record release history (we started our clock last summer when she previewed “You and I” from her new album on “Today”), Lady Gaga has sucked the air out of the room for almost all artists, especially those who play in the same pop sandbox as she.
While we”re not privy to the inner workings and set up for Spears” album, we wonder if powers-that-be at Jive must have thought that by setting Spears” release date a good two months before May 23, the drop date for Gaga”s “Born This Way,” they would get a good running start. This has not been the case given Lady Gaga”s full-on assault. However, upon further reflection, we”re not sure that Spears has been outmanned. Both artists get plenty of ink for the the most mundane crumb of information. Every little morsel, whether it”s a track listing, an album or single cover, or, even a particularly juicy tweet, gets breathlessly covered as if it were of great import. (We at Hitfix are as guilty of this as anyone).
First single, “Hold It Against Me” was so anticipated that there were posts about when you could first hear it, then dissections of the song and its lyrics and then the countdown to the video. The song set a record for most radio plays in its first day of release, according to Nielsen Broadcast Data Systems, and became the 18th song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” became the 19th). The sneak peeks have come from different quarters, whether they were Dr. Luke or Spears or will.i.am, which is pretty smart. Obviously, they”re getting the OK from Spears” camp, but it”s a way to spread the seed further, whereas Lady Gaga is clearly ground zero for any LG info.
Like Gaga, Spears is in perpetual communication with her fans via Twitter, where she is about to hit 7 million followers (and may be the time you finish reading this). Almost every day brings a tweet, and some days there”s a flurry. Some are about the new album, others are just communicating about her life, including sharing that she”d just seen “Hall Pass,” and that her boyfriend would never get one.
So is Lady Gaga stealing Brit-Brit”s thunder? Perhaps. But it”s easy to forget that there was actually a time–and one not so long ago– that none of us knew what a Lady Gaga was and the simple fact is that Lady Gaga is still a relatively new artist. She should still be out there pressing the flesh. Britney, who’s been famous for almost a decade longer than Gaga, has reached a point where she can be more selective. Plus, Lady Gaga may be the most driven artist that we”ve ever witnessed, so to compare anyone”s efforts to hers is an exercise in futility.
Just as it”s not that long ago that we hadn”t heard of Lady Gaga, it”s not that long ago that we only heard about Spears and her personal problems. Spears has experienced nothing short of a masterful comeback, both professionally and personally, and if dialing back on the public appearances and spending time with her children is her way of making the whole, um, circus, manageable, while still getting 24/7 press, we say good for her.
Britney Spears is an already established legend, 13 years in the game. She has nothing to prove. Besides, Gaga loves Britney.
I like this article…both views are looked at wothout being biased! I love Britney Spears and always will…I can relate w/ her, And well, as for Gaga….she just doesn’t work for me!
WHO IS BRITNEY SPEARS!??!?!
Well I am not a Britney fan. These days if you want pop dance songs…Gaga, Ke$ha, Katie Perry, Rihanna all fit the bill and don’t over auto-tune or do full on 100% lip sync their concerts. Britney doesn’t sing, write, play an instrument and all her songs are lacking life or substance. AND they are ALWAYS about blatant sex. Never about love, inspiration or anything else for that matter. Ke$ha’s songs are similiar but at least she does sing and she does write and play guitar. I don’t listen a to a great deal of pop…I consider it like junk food…good fun, once in a while. But if I crave junk food…I still want qualitiy ingredients.
So you think Kesha doesn’t over use auto-tune but Britney does? Have you heard Katy Perry sing live? Rihanna does almost nothing but blatantly sing about sex (have you heard Rude Boy and S&M?!). I understand that people may not like Britney . . but come on! All of those other pop artists are just as guilty! It is very rare that I EVER find a pop song with quality! I really think Britney is talented . . . sure she may not have the most amazing voice, but it’s perfect for her music. Plus, her dancing in her early years beats ANYTHING Gaga, Kesha, Katie, and Rihanna could ever do. Most of those pop stars don’t even try to dance in there music videos!
Go Britney!
Stop making ignorant assumptions if you do not know the truth. Brit wrote a lot of her songs: Dear Diary, My Baby, Me Against the Music, Mmm Papi, Mannequin, Anticipating, Someday, Everytime and more. Check your facts first before saying things that are untrue. Also, Brit plays the piano. She played Everytime live in her concert back in ’04-’05. One more thing, a lot of Brit’s songs actually have deep meanings-not all are about sex. For example, everytime, someday, Just Yesterday, Baby Boy, Overprotected, Piece of Me… have nothing to do with sex. Again, you do not know enough about Britney and her music to make making ignorant comments about her. Check your sources and information first before saying something stupid. In addition, just because YOU personally don’t listen to pop doesn’t mean that it’s junk. A lot of people love pop, so stop trying to impose your biased and closed-minded views on others’ tastes.
yeah she is britneys time has passed
you thought HIAM’s premiere was major
you were wrong BTW became an instant success everywhere it was ubiquitous playing from hour to hour
being number one of the billboard one hundred for 3 consecutive weeks
what people can’t comprehend is that even though britney has had a longer career, she has never been a superstar, sure shes a better dancer than gaga, but she can’t sing i went to her concert and she lip synched the whole thing
i went to the monster ball twice and both times gaga danced and sang amazingly without needing to lip sync
LADY gaga is an artist through and through and britney is a manufactured pop artist who doesn’t have a clue what “art” is she didn’t go to school for music and art like gaga did and she didn’t struggle for fame like gaga did
lady gaga spent so many years fighting for her fame and she has finally made it and no matter what haters say, she is still going to be on top proven by BTW (3 weeks #1)
spears is old and the worst thing about her is she doesn’t even write her own material, she just goes into the studio to record
i used to like britney, but now that i am more mature (and i major in music and art) i understand how much better lady gaga is compared to spears
Britney is on of the biggest superstars in the music industry. The fact that she is still relevant today after 10 years of music is a major accomplishment and the fact that we still talk about her just goes to show how big of a player she is in the game. Lady Gaga still has much to prove so of course she is going to sing every chance she gets. Britney has paid her dues and has proven she doesn’t have to sing every song to get the fifth highest grossing tour ever by a female artist. Yes Spears doesnt write all of her music but she does write a lot of it. Maybe the songs she writes doesnt make it on the album but unlike a lot of artists out there Spears is making most if not all the decision about her music.
britney has never been a superstar?please.her fame was comparable with that of the 80s icons back in the day.she was REALLLY famous back in the day.as for gaga well she might be the most famous now but the magnitude is so much weaker compared to britney back in the day.sorry