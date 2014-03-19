Is Marvel planning to start releasing more than two movies a year?

(CBR) Marvel Studios is the reigning king of the superhero movie jungle, with eight films already under its belt, and four other Marvel Cinematic Universe releases planned through 2015. Past Edgar Wright”s “Ant-Man”, however, the studio”s plans aren”t publicly confirmed – although the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Will Marvel move forward with a “Captain Marvel” movie? Is “Doctor Strange” finally on the way? Further “Captain America” and “Thor” sequels are already in varying stages of development, and a third “Avengers” film is all but certain for Phase Three. That”s a whole lot of possible movies to consider. Can Marvel really execute all of those ideas and more with its current model of two releases per year?

Speaking with Badass Digest, studio President Kevin Feige weighed in on whether we”ll begin to Marvel release as many as three or four movies in a single year, as opposed to the current model of two per year.

“I don”t know that we will necessarily say ‘OK, we”re now moving strategically to three a year, now we”re moving to four a year,”” he said. “What I think is more likely – if [knocks on wood-like table] the next group of movies work and people want to see additional stories – we”ll have too many franchises and you can”t do one of each franchise every two or three years. We”d have to move to three a year, but that would have to be a natural move if it were to occur. We”d have a [script] draft, we”d have a filmmaker, we”d have a character the audience wants to see – let”s slot in a place for a third one. Or a fourth one.”

Feige”s thoughts on three to four Marvel movies per year is certainly welcome news to fans of the MCU. For moviegoers suffering from superhero overload? That”s another story.

For now, the next Marvel movie arrives on April 4, in the form of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”.