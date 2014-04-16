Is New Line planning to change the title of the final ‘Hobbit’ film?

There are fan sites, and then there are fan sites. The One Ring has been around long enough that they have earned their spot atop the mountain as the end-all be-all source for news on all things involving the cinematic interpretations of the work of J.R.R. Tolkien.
When they call a source reliable, they've been doing this long enough to know what that means, and they wouldn't publish a random rumor unless they were fairly sure there is truth to it. So let's use that as a jumping-off point and just take it as a given that when The One Ring says that New Line is considering a title change for the final chapter of “The Hobbit,” there's something to it.
The original plan for bringing “The Hobbit” to the screen was to break it into two parts. The first would be called “An Unexpected Journey,” and the second would be “There And Back Again.” When they made the decision to break the story into three parts, they named the second film “The Desolation Of Smaug” and left “There And Back Again” as the final title. There was a moment where they registered a possible alternative title, “The Battle Of Five Armies,” but that seemed like something they considered without ever committing to it.
The word today is that “Into The Fire” may now be the title of the final film. It would not be something that they just created out of the blue. It is the partial title of one of the chapters of the book, and it's a more action-oriented title than “There And Back Again,” which might help as New Line battles the perception that these films have been a creative misfire so far.
To be fair, the source tells The One Ring that there's no guarantee they're actually going to change the title of the third film. This could be for a game or for something else that ties in to the release of the film. I have trouble believing they're going to switch titles at this late date, but stranger things have happened, and it would fit with the way this entire project over the course of all three films has felt like a work in progress, like they're still trying to figure out exactly what it is and how to make it all hang together as one giant ten hour movie.
It is strange to see how much animosity there is towards anything related to “The Hobbit” these days when you consider how different the conversation was in the months before the release of “Return Of The King.” Peter Jackson may have set himself an impossible task by returning to Middle-Earth. I can understand every reason he said yes, but he was always setting himself up to be compared to what was, until now, his greatest accomplishment as a storyteller.
At this point, I just want him to get this final film into theaters and then get back to the business of being Peter Jackson. He's spent enough time telling other peoples stories now. I want to see him start to tell his own again.
“The Hobbit: There And Back Again” (or whatever it ends up being called) will be in theaters December 17, 2014.
I was shocked that I never found the time to go watch “Desolation of Smaug” in theaters. I was even more shocked to find myself enjoying it as much as I have since seeing it on home video (heh, “video”). The second of the Hobbit films holds up quite well and has a lot of very good things going for it. I hope they can hold up the intensity and solid characterization in the third installment that they had in Smaug. The first film in the series should’ve been about 90 minutes long, but the second was quite enjoyable and went by briskly. More of those, please!
I think the thing that made most people become blasé or fully turn, was stretching out a decent idea to make two films out of one book into an idea to make three full 2.5 hour films… which was a TERRIBLE idea which services absolute zero artistic need.
Look… I’m not one of those people, and I’ll never get on someone for trying to make more money… but the two films they’ve put out thus far have suffered directly from that decision.
While The Lord of the Rings felt like they could always have put more stuff in, that they should never stop giving up more… The Hobbit has felt like it’s stretched WAY too thin… like too little butter over bread, to paraphrase Bilbo.
That’s my complaint. I praise their attempt to make money. In this economy, good on them to try.
But they ended up mostly ruining what would’ve been two awesome films that would’ve left us wanting more by giving us three films that make you feel like you’ve been through a tortuous slog to get through and finish as an audience member.
And no one likes feeling that after sitting in the dark for 2.5 hours.
I’m right there with you. And it’s not even that the films are bad as they are, but they feel so bloated that its easy to see that Jackson could have easily served the story better by sticking to two films. Hell, he could have made it work with one, but I’ll give him two as a victory lap. Unfortunately, instead of a great stand-alone story, we’re getting a pretty good prequel to his other films.
I totally disagree. The LOTR trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy are two completely different beasts, especially with their pacing. Whereas the LOTR trilogy is based on three books (each with their own beginning, middle, and end), the Hobbit is a single book with a single beginning, middle, and end. What that means is each LOTR movie is three acts long, whereas the Hobbit movies are each one act of a larger story.
I for one am loving the new trilogy and am really enjoying the slow build. Also, Martin Freeman is an amazing actor.
I partially agree with HistoryofMatt. I also see Nathan’s point. For me, it is not how long the movies are, or that they are stretching it into three movies. O.k., a little bit of that. I mean, The Hobbit is ~300 pages.
I had an issue with the pacing and the injection of forced/ridiculous humor. Peter Jackson seems to have given The Hobbit the George Lucas treatment. You had some pretty overtly silly dwarven humor, not quite akin to Jar Jar but in that same seemingly-obvious-attempt-to-make-it-light-or-kid-friendly sort of spin. The mood seemed wrong in those instances. It was the Gimli-and-Legolas dynamic (or C3P0 and R2D2) pushed to overdrive and hamfisted. I was not a fan of that. Then it took forever to get started, and Bilbo seemed a bit more clever out-of-the-box in the book (ala. the troll scene, which took way too long to get to).
I also thought some of the monsters were a bit too silly. O.k., not Azog. But the Goblin King (or whatever) under the mountain? He spoke pretty much like a thespian, and cracked one-liners as Gandalf eviscerates him?
I have not seen the second one, so I will reserve judgement. However, I have heard it is better. I have also heard they introduce new characters not in the book. The only reason I see for adding more to The Hobbit is if they are putting in stuff from The Silmarillion or other Tolkien works. And even then, only if it fits in. That makes sense to me because as I understand it there The Silmarillion is not really a complete novel, so it is not really likely to be made into a movie (of course, I could be wrong on that). Still, I was fine with stretching The Hobbit out IF it needed it and they had enough to sensibly fit into the story. I did not really get that from the first one. I got dwarves snoring moths in and out, and Plate Juggling: The Musical. I also thought making Gandalf and all the dwarves fight in god-mode in the tunnels killed all tension. I know they were not all going to die, that was not really the point.
I will disagree with Nathans on one point. Even though The Hobbit has a beginning, middle, and end, that does not mean The Hobbit is a better fit for a trilogy. The content is just not there. I am usually all for long movies, and especially slow burn movies that build. However, when the movie seems to have padding or parts not serving the movie, I get a bit underwhelmed. The Hobbit part 1 had a lot of fluff, and to me it was not particularly good fluff. It did not add much character depth or seem to really enrich the plot. Even as a trilogy, they could have streamlined the movie a great deal and it would have helped the pacing while removing the silly attempts at humor I found ineffective.
Just one opinion. I will say I thought the first one was good and am hopeful for the other two (just have not gotten around to watching “Smaug” yet), so I do not hate them. I just think the approach was a bit flawed.
Slight spoiler (not really, but feel obligated since I’m discussing the third act of The Desolation of Smaug).
While the second film is, indeed, an improvement over the first, the padding is painfully obvious in the last portion of the film. Scenes involving Smaug are intercut with scenes of characters elsewhere, who I cared very little about. It torpedoed the movie’s momentum. I can imagine a cut in which the story stays with Bilbo and Smaug and follows the movie to its conclusion (a spectacular one visually) without all the extra stuffing of “meanwhile, in another part of Middle Earth…”
Yeah, I think that the Hobbit films have definitely gotten more flak than they deserve. While they’ve underwhelmed me a little, I suspect that mostly because the Lord of the Rings films blew me away. The tone and story elements of The Hobbit were NEVER going to be able to match Lord of the Rings (and were never meant to), but The Hobbit films are still entertaining.
My biggest gripe about Peter Jackson movies lately is the way he orchestrates the action set pieces. The barrel scene or the goblin chase in the Hobbit movies, or the action in King Kong with the stampede chase, they all seem like Rube Goldberg devices with every footstep and sword lunge timed perfectly. Lucas did the same with the SW prequels, the best (worst) example being the conveyor belt scene in AOTC. It takes me out of a movie because it seems so mechanical, with no real consequences…
Recently saw “Smaug” and was confused and bothered by the fact that in the first film, they got to the dragon, but then in the second film they spent an hour getting to the place they ended the first film.
The dragon is still quite a ways away at the end of the first film.
Maybe they’re changing the title because they want to split the third movie into two parts.
“He’s spent enough time telling other peoples stories now. I want to see him start to tell his own again.”
You’ve forgotten Tintin, Drew. I hope Jackson does too.
I’m not sure Peter Jackson will ever get back to being Peter Jackson again. I think he’s reached that Lucas stage where the people around him aren’t questioning him. A 3 hour King Kong, a 9 hour Hobbit? The EE versions of LOTR are superior but there’s the material there to support the weight.
He’s reached that Lucas stage where little shits on the internet forget all the man has given to cinema and ask “what have you done for me lately!?”
The truth is return of the king was very bloated and uneven. Since then every big budget Jackson movie has been over indulgent. The best LOTRs movie was Fellowship which had perfecting pacing and action. two Towers is long but okay.
These Hobbit movies are a mess. Way to much CGI and video game like action scenes. The dwarf’s trying to battle the dragon is an especially painful, bloated set piece.
Jackson needs someone who will tell him no.
Very few of his action scenes have the problems you describe. The only one that sticks out in my mind is the stampede in King Kong. Jackson’s sense of timing and spectacle is one of the things that I enjoy about his films. And usually they thrill audiences, which is why he continues to do them.
I like over-indulgent directors. Film it, and get it up there on screen. Forget running times.