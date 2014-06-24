Is Sylvester Stallone going the Coen Brothers route for ‘Rambo 5’?

(CBR) Is Sylvester Stallone done playing John Rambo? Based on a new rumor coming from Splendid Film, it sounds like he”s not ready to put the Vietnam War veteran to bed just yet.

The website reports that a fifth 'Rambo' movie is in the works, and is described as follows: “With 'Rambo V' Sylvester Stallone returns in his iconic role. This time he goes up against a Mexican cartel. Stallone, who has also written the screenplay, describes the new Rambo as his version of 'No Country for Old Men.'”

Consider this one a rumor until official word comes down the line, but if a fifth film is as strong as the last “Rambo,” then we”re all for round five.

(via ComingSoon.net)

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone
TAGS: NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, RAMBO 5, Rambo V, SYLVESTER STALLONE

