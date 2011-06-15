When it comes to celebrity reality TV, I”ve always had a soft spot for A&E”s “Gene Simmons Family Jewels.” Even when the guiding hands of the show”s producers were clearly dictating the so-called plot, it hardly mattered. Shannon Tweed and Gene Simmons (and their kids Nick and Sophie) were consistently funny, charming and infinitely watchable. You”d assume the antics of a rock star and his former Playmate significant other would be the stuff of a bad VH1 show – lots of screaming, drunken parties and ridiculous drama. But Tweed and Simmons defied expectations. They”ve had twenty-eight years of an unconventional commitment. They seemed to genuinely like each other. And ultimately they appeared to be well matched. Their trials were the stuff of any middle-aged couple with kids. It was only the superficial stuff (dragon boots, flunkies and a whole lot of money) that was different.
Is the breakup on ‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’ for real?
But the season 6 premiere suggests that Tweed has finally had it with Simmons” taste for floozies. TV appearances to promote the show have been as uncomfortable to watch as divorce proceedings. First they visited “Today” and made Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb squirm in their seats, inspiring Gifford to comment on the tension in the studio. Then, Tweed walked out in the middle of an interview with Simmons for Joy Behar”s show on HLN. The interview, what their was of it, rattled even the usually unflappable Behar, who declared that their troubles weren”t “the usual reality bull—-” but were, in fact, real.
But are they?
If this is all a big show to garner more ratings, I”m sure it will be successful. It also makes me wish Tweed had gotten a chance to do better films than crap like “Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death.” The season premiere certainly feels like the real thing, as does Tweed”s final straw moment. As Simmons stumbles along, blindly maintaining that his way (which includes having sex with 5,000 women over the course of his lifetime) is the right way, we see Tweed transition from wounded to angry and finally, distant. If it”s just acting (and I”m not saying it is), she”s got chops.
Ultimately, though, I don”t want to spend a lot of time looking for traces of fakery. Regardless of where the truth lies (and I”m inclined to think things are just as rough as they seem to be), it ultimately doesn”t change the fact that this is a story that happens in real life every day. And as usual, the superficial elements are different (multiple floozies, no wedding ring, a stubborn multimillionaire) here, but the scenes of a marriage falling apart are heartbreakingly familiar.
And what A&E has managed to do is make, yes, some really great television. Old home movies of happier days when Nick and Sophie were small are used to great effect, and the final moments of the episode – a combination of home video of Tweed and Simmons in love played against Simmons, stolid and shell shocked alone on the sofa – are surprisingly moving. After almost thirty years, there”s a lot of history between Tweed and Simmons – and, not surprisingly, a lot of old wounds to dig up. This season promises to take a good, hard look at what happens when a long relationship falls apart. We’ll have a window into both the female and male perspective that we don’t often get in real life or in fiction. Whether or not this is the real deal seems besides the point.
While I won”t be casting my vote in the “real or not” poll (I guess we”ll have a better idea as the season goes along in any case), I will be watching. Will you?
I dont think Shannon should leave after 20+ years, because she knew what he was to start with. You were right telling him how you feel though. Gene you are the stupidest smart man, you have a beautiful blonde at home so stop being a 61 year pig. Yes, your not cheating, but MONEY is not everything, LOVE is. She is getting old and lonely for you, give her you and marry her, stop being chicken shit and do it. Did you ever thought she had her own fears to, but she stuck by you though alot of shit, dont let her down when she needs you most.
I have say –he is making a freaking fool of himself — he’s arrogant, over-bearing and thinks he can get away with anything. She should leave and sue him for palimony — she’s entitled. I never could figure out what she saw in him in the first place — he disgusts me. And, his kids are also disgusted with him – -that has to hurt and rightly so.
I hope gene & shannon work thru it. Both have faults. Shannon needs professional help too. Empty nest syndrome menopause. Whatever! Gene does really love her! Both have issues–what relationship doesn’t!
Agreeeeed. They both have things to work on. Its not just one person’s fault. They just need to work it out, and whatever happens from there on, happens.
I will be watching. And after the first episode left me in tears tonight, I’m sure hoping the final episode is a happy one… and that means having Shannon and Gene sitting arm in arm on the couch together as the credits roll.
Girl I was in tears the first 5 mintues!! I can so relate to her….i know alot of people say oh well she knew what he was about but really when is enough enough??? Either get your crap together Mr. Simmons or you are going to b a lonely old man..and who cares about $$$ cause in the long run i believe in the son I DON’T CARE TO MUCH FOR MONEY MONEY CAN’T BUY ME LOVE!!!
I’ve only been watching the show for 3 seasons and was hooked instantly. I was always a fan of KISS but never thought I’d see a side of Gene I did on Family Jewels…that being, him as a great father. The way Nick gets embarrassed by his parents kissing or their antics to make Nick blush or how weak Gene is when it comes to Sophie like when he saw her dressed up maturely or her on a stripper pole. As far as their break-up, it does look serious and I think it’s time he marry Shannon and get her a 28 karat diamond engagement ring, if not bigger because she deserves it!! She has dedicated her life to Gene and their kids and was faithful too!! I’m sure she has gotten MANY MANY offers to leave Gene but no, she stayed. The least she deserves is marriage but at this point in her life, she is a free agent, her kids are grown, Gene still thinks he’s 28 and refuses to see the real picture. It’s hard to say, we know she loves Gene and her family very much. Shannon…many women support you in whatever decision you decide and are praying for you. ~Patty in Youngstown, Ohio.
I stumbled onto the show and got hooked. What I find so refreshing is that shannon has raised two responsible, level-headed, kind children, and as a mother of three, I know how much time and attention that takes. Shannon deserves to have a real partner at this time of her life because she is the one who did the real work. It’s time for Gene to grow up and learn to gain his self worth from what’s on the inside, not the adulation of strangers.
Well put!
Extremely well put Annie.I have always thought that these kids were brought up well.Since Gene was gone so much of the time we can give the credit to Shannon.She is beautiful,sexy,smart,a great mom and a faithful wife.Gene means well with the money making but he’s addicted to it.How much money do they need?Gene is going to have to really appreciate this woman or lose her.The men will be lined up down the block for this one…
I agree about how well the children/adults have been brought up. They were not kept “sheltered” but were brought up realistically but it is so disturbing to see just how upset they are and I don’t think it is “for the cameras” as people are saying – these children are in pain!
The thing is a work, They were in Winnipeg today and were accepted a key to the city. The whole day they were all smiles and happy as could be
the taping was weeks ago ya know, not yesterday
I don’t think this is a genuine “break-up”. Tweed just said she was up to doing another 5 years of this show. So, she either needs money, or isn’t as hurt as she would like viewers to think.
It’s seems very fake to me. Shannon has always seemed to be funny and very supportive of Gene and his life for 28years no less). Now all of a sudden she’s “had it”?! Why are they doing tv interviews and why are they even filming this season? I hope it’s not real, but it seems staged.
I ”had it” after 18 yrs, but it wasn’t like turning off a light blub. I agree, this is just too sudden, I’m not buying this show AT ALL! They are trying to keep the gravy train rolling. They are both has beens and look like crap. They need to retire, they’re ridiculous.
It’s called keeping up appearances for the sake of the kids. Many people are very good at keeping a happy front up to keep the family together. If it’s fake….he’s making himself look really bad just for a good ratings show.
I agree. It’s fake.
I think that there is a big difference between being a 21 year old model and falling for a rocker hard enough to put up with his BS and being a 42 year old mom, still married to the same rocker, and realizing that your life hasn’t changed in 20 years and the father of your children will never change and can never give you the love and commitment you need. My guess is that she grew up and he didn’t.
Oh.. and add the fact that he’s banging girls his daughter’s age. (She’s 18 and so are the groupies).
She probably googled the pic of him in bed with the groupie. Ugh…an old guy doin a young chick. He didnt even take off his T-shirt. Blecch.
I hope they work things out. It takes two. I know how she feels after your kids leave for college. She raised those adorable kids well. Money is not everything, LOVE is. He is getting old and being old and alone will kill you.
I am sick to my self over this situtation that this couple poses. Real or not…I watch for the reason of entertainment….this gut wrenching 1st episode is not for entertainment purposes only to see in the end shreds of lives or a whole family…I will not..can not subject myself to this kind of heart break…yes it happens… not in my face…I like this lovable family regardless of Mr. Simmons macho status . How she has dealt with him this long…the children….I am out of here…. I can’t take the drama a whole season…I want to see love and laughter…not reality…after seeing 1st show I was just sick and have prayed that I am never as heart broken as she appears. I can’t take it.
Write a comment…I enjoyed your article. I felt it was well written. I couldn’t have said it any better. I also feel a little heart broken. He better change his ways or she’s going to be out the door. And who could blame her? It should be her time now. She deserves it
Wake up Henry before it’s to late.
Reply to comment…OMG I wrote typos stupid keyboard
Gene Simmons is an idiot when it comes to woman!
Assuming this is real, and I think for the most part it is, Shannon’s reactions are timely. She and many other wives/life partners are riding the crest of a huge tidal wave of reaction to our culture’s acceptance and promotion of male sexual selfishness. Enough with the bimbos guys. Really. You WILL lose your homelife and emotional security. You WILL grow old alone. Women could be out running around,too, but for the most part, they have more class. Is this streak of sexual freedom in men an abreaction to feminism? A kind of “up yours” to women’s rights? Have women demonstrated their equality only to be pushed down in this humiliating way? If cheating is some kind of re-empowerment trip for men, the only way for it to stop, is for the women to WALK AWAY. Don’t “stand by your man”. Leave him on the couch/podium/stage ALONE and then he will get the message. I hope our culture stops supporting permanent male adolescence. And soon.
hahah. Like they will really split up. She’s been with Gene forever and knows his lifestyle. Just a ratings gimmick to save the show but it’s too late for that. Family Jewels has already jumped the shark.
I do not follow reality tv must; however, with one exception this show because it was positive. They were not crazy shallow people but rather a eccentric mix of money and bohemian values. I do not think this drama was a publicity stunt just years of repressed emotion and missteps. Yes Gene is who Gene is but at 61 with children and a hot wife he should be begin to enjoy the fruits of his labor. I am Jewish and sort of appalled that he does not believe he has any obligations except monetary, obligations, tradition, rules are what shape our character. His refusal to think he owes no one anything is not only sad but going against tradition. Marriage is not the end all be all to everything but by not marrying her he has demeaned her position as the mother and rock that she is. Shame on him, with all his smarts he is foolish, and really should seek out a Rabbi and end the show unless this is a publicity stunt to pay for their kids college tuition in which case its sort of silly to think this is a reality show!
quote: wound, anger…distance…whoa, only in Hollywood, normal people try improving communication and get to work on fixing their issues. After all, look at the 28 years invested in this relationship! And two children!
Communication is key otherwise you’ve opened a big bag of denial, narcissism, self love, immaturity, have to win at all costs and a lot of other traits that a good psychologist would come up with.
But this being entertainment, the normal way will not be taken because it will not be entertaining. Viewers are looking for loss, tragedy, lots of conflict! And there’s probably lots of Gene Simons types out there…sad.
Oh, and look at the newspaper headlines, Weiner for example, narcissism is the in thing.
During those 28 yrs, was Shannon a conflict avoidance personality?
I agree with those who said fake…..strictly TV entertainment!
Definitely for ratings. Its always been a good show for entertainment purposes, however some very heavy acting is.obvious. ..they’re basically playing out all aspects of an older couple’s normal problems (empty nest syndrome, the wife who has grown tired of the husband’s philandering ways) they’re playing it up bigger and better for the cameras though. My money’s on this being a set up for the “changing and growing ” and realization for Gene who will end the season by FINALLY proposing to Shannon..this is all just build up to keep people watching…Then next season will be Wedding Planning.
I will be watching as I always do. I think it takes a lot of courage to put your personal issues out there for the world to see. I admire and respect them for being brave. The show is extremely well done and I for one will be glued to the tv every Tuesday night.
“The interview, what their was of it” oops! should be there
If it is for real, Shannon Tweed should talk because all former PlayBoy Playmate are floozies.
Ya spreading your legs for a magazine is any better than Gene and if I recall she made him take a lie detector test which proved he had been faithful to only her and had not had sexual relations since they have been together,Shannon seems like the type to have a stick in her ass remember when she had that breast cancer scare well Gene dropped everything he was doing for her and the lengths he went to to help his kids…..enough said the whole thing is fake fake fake
Let’s see…..aging has-been second rate porn star with really bad plastic surgery living in unmarried sin with a rich, egotistical, immature, third rate bassist with equally bad plastic surgery. This is reality tv?? Show me someone struggling to pay their mortgage or feed a family on one income in this economy. THAT’S REALITY! This show is the biggest waste of time there is.
Reality TV has taken over. Unfortunately, it does effect families, like, the Simmon’s family all too often. Money does matter!! For example, The REAL HOUSEWIVES SHOWS, ORANGE COUNTY in particular, has a family that is in extreme turmoil. See if you can’t find some similarties between Gene and another Narcissist who POSED for the cameras who firmly holds to the standard “MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY” toward his own kids!
I admire Shannon for being so open and candid, as I do Gene. It would be wonderful to see this Reality show Ex wife have an opportunity to find Peace, Justice. [tinyurl.com]
I hope they work things out !! From Hormigueros Puerto Rico !! Love all you family !!
Anyone that has been following gene & shannon’s twitter pages for the last month or 2 know the truth .
Fact is most of season 6 is in the can or editing room now .
They have already shot a episode where they go back to gene’s hometown in israel , meet gene’s unknown brother & sisters which will air later in season 6 .
Genes long lost brother & sisters recently visited gene at his home in LA .
This all happened after the season premier episode which was taped long ago , so i would say its fake .
Gene & Shannon might want to stay off twitter or social networking sites & not post pictures when trying to boost ratings by deceiving their viewers .
These episodes were filmed months ago… And only going on shows now showing the problems.. Seriously and they tie in with season premiere.. Uncut episodes show bloopers and repeating lines.. Think it’s horrible to draw nick and Sophie into this plot…
Link taken from shannonleetweeds twitter account . Just scroll back 3 months or so & you will see for yourself .
Shannon should put Gene in his place by separating & make him realize that you don’t miss what you got until it is gone.
She deserves much more respect than what he gives her.
He will be a very lonely 61 year old man in his castle by himself.
Shannon Tweed is a great actress, just look at all the sex she acted out in how many movies along with keeping the plot going too, so we’ll probably never know for sure. Who knows what they are doing? Does it really matter?
Newfoundland,s advice. A few years ago at my parents 25th wedding anniversary, some one asked my mother. ” All the years I’ve known you, you’ve always said , when the kids are all grown up and gone, I’m leaving Gord . Now after 25 years your still with him. why did you change your mind?” Mudder said ” After looking around and seeing whats out there I figured it was better to stay with the Devil you know than to go with the Devil you don’t know . Good luck Greg
Nope I won’t be watching. I haven’t watched since the first season and the Tweed-Simmons children made fun of the fans.
Yes, I will be watching. and yes, I think it is real. Shannon mentioned in the therapists office that she has been crying for the last three years and that she was tired of it. I suspect the three years comment is coming from the atrocious sex tape that was leaked back in 2008 of Gene screwing some blonde energy drink chick. I have been watching the show for years, and at times Shannon has seemed a little, well, crabby to outsiders. Now, we know WHY – if every female thinks she has a shot with Gene, she has a right to be wary of strangers. I have a whole new level of respect for her – she did what she felt she needed to do to get her kids off to college, and now she is standing up for herself. After all she has done for Gene, she absolutely deserves better. Regardless of the money, Gene must learn that money does NOT equal love. It just doesn’t. But ultimately Gene is wrong for saying he needs Shannon to help him heal. He needs to do it for himself. Shannon has been by his side all these years and he has never started that healing process thus far, so why would she believe it is going to be any different if she stays? He must do the hard work to get to the core of his issues and then, and only then, should he ask Shannon to stay – as an equal partner on equal footing. Good luck Tweed-Simmons family – lots of people are rooting for you.
Shannon, my HEART HURTS FOR YOU! Gene, my HEART HURTS FOR YOU TOO! When WILL U REALIZE ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD MEANS NOTHING IF YOU HAVE NO ONE TO SHARE IT WITH!! IT IS TIME TI KARRY SHANNON AND STOP BEING AROUUND THE YOUNG GIRLS, YOU DON’T NEED THEM TO MAKE YOU FEEL YOUNG…IT DOESN’T WORK!! FAMILY FIRST!! I LOVE SHANNON AND I DON’T KNOW HER!! I LOVE YOUR FAMILY AND I KNOW YOU DO TOO..SHOW THEM! SHOW HER!!
I have never missed an episode since day ONE! I LOVE NICK & SOPHIE! I LOVE GENE’S MOTHER! Maybe SHE NEEDS TO TALK WITH GENE! I FEEL LIKE HE MUST HAVE CHEATED 3 YEARS AGO…and HE IS HURTING SHANNON, and THEIR KIDS!! TIME TO GROW UP GENE!! HE IS JUST BEING CONTRARY!! To MISS SOPHIES GRADUATION and TAKING HER TO COLLEGE!! NO EXCUSE!! AGAIN, $$ IS USELESS IF YOU DON’T HAVE YOUR FAMILY TO SHARE IT!
I WILL BE WATCHING AND ROOTING FOR GENE TO DO RIGHT BY SHANNON. SHANNON & THE KIDS DESERVE THE BEST! GENE, PLEASE DO RIGHT! SO, YOU DIDN’T BECOME A RABBI, AT LEAST DO THE RIGHT THING FOR YOUR FAMILY AND DON’T LET A PIECE OF PAPER RUN YOU OFF.. TWO KIDS AND 30 YEARS SHOULD MEAN SOMETHING TO YOU!!
Donâ€™t be concern about Gene and Shannonâ€™s breakupâ€¦it’s all staged. â€œFamily Jewelsâ€ is not a reality show â€“it is ENTERTAINMENT. Itâ€™s scripted, thereâ€™re rehearsals, thereâ€™re multiple takes shot, and even actors and extras are hired. This so-called â€œbreak upâ€ is strictly for ratings on a show thatâ€™s run out of ideas. I think it’s an insult to our intelligence that they think weâ€™d fall for it. I grew up a KISS fan going back to the 1970s, so Iâ€™m very familiar with Gene Simmons and his antics, and how notorious he is for pumping a dry well to get the last drop. Each season gets more boring and as long as thereâ€™s an audience Gene will milk it for all itâ€™s worth even if it means making a fool of himself. I admit I occasionally watch the show, but only for amusement and nothing more.
How true! Simmons is the consummate businessman, and he will take this train wreck as far as the viewers let him. This show is so scripted and rehearsed that it can’t be called “reality” at all. And for the record, what credible, professional therapist would allow their private sessions with patients to be televised, even with the patient’s permission???
All fake. In episode 1 Gene has his first visit with the Dr. and his 2nd visit with the Dr.& Shannon. In both visits everyone is wearing the same outfits. In episode 2 Gene’s Dr visit they are discussing how Shannon left him and again, they are wearing the same outfits. In episode 3 Gene’s Dr visit has Shannon with him explaining why she moved back. Again, the Dr, Gene, & Shannon are in the same outfits, jewelry, etc. These visits were suppose to take place over several days yet, no one changes clothes? Pleeease….
This breakup act is thoroughly bogus. Initially I believed it too, but that trip to Isreal and the romantic dance while Nick sings, were already filmed before Gene and Shannon even went on TV with their bogus fake act. They were lying and acting over what is a VERY serious and sad reality for many people. I will probably NEVER watch the show again, they are insincere and now I see them both as phonies and lyers. It’s sad Gene resorted to this for attention.
that’s a big statement you make of ” a window into both the female and male perspective that we don’t often get in real life or in fiction”.
simmons is not an average guy. he’s a self made male slut. she accepted the terms of their relationship and has no wiggle room to change those terms after 28 years. he just continues to be himself.
please don’t compare either of them to anybody outside of hollyweird.
yes, there are some who try to live like them, but neither of them has a clue what my life is like.
as for anybody feeling sorry for any aspect, they brought it on themselves.
also, neither will be alone for any period of time.
shannon’s still smoking hot,worn but hot. and gene still has his reputation thanks to viagra.
I agree whole heartedly with the well written article regard the issue of whether these episodes are real life or made for TV. What I wonder about if this is just a scripted drama for TV, I am surprised they would put the kids threw that kind of scrutiny by the outside world. Sophie and Nicholas adore their parents and seem genuinely upset by Gene’s behavior. Unless Sophie is a very good actress I can see her disappointment and anger towards her father. For their family I hope this is all not true however, a lot of issues they bring up apply to many people in this world and hopefully this show will serve a purpose in making people think about their own lives and relationship with their loved ones. Hats off to Shannon for raising such good kids as well as trying to work with Gene to save their union. Gene, marriage and monogamy is an outward sign of the love and respect you have for Shannon. Give Shannon and us a sign. ;o)
Shannon made a good point. No one knows but them any private committements they made to one another. Its apparent that they are in love. Gene has issues and, based on the show, seems to be dealing with them. The scene at his fathers grave seemed totally heartfelt and full of raw emotion. I agree with something that was said, he has nothing to prove to anyone. He has established himself as a good business man and doesn’t need woman around to impress anyone., especially at the risk of losing Shannon and the respect of his children. It is tv and made to be entertaining but they are also real people with real problems. I like the show and am hoping they can work it out.
Shannon needs to take responsibility for herself, all these years she was ok, with genes (rock star) ways. she has allowed this to happen. and as for her letting sophie say that to gene that he was a good provider,and not a good dad, is wrong…shannon should have stoped that,and said he is a great father,but then again shannon likes the provider part….otherwise why wait til they were in (college days)…come on, they couldve been spared all this when they were in kindergarten, If you made rules back then, bottom line, he does have flaws,but shannon does too, she needs to have therepy…more,cause what mom would wait and allow this for 27 years!! I got out of mine as soon as i seen what my husband was doing,wasn’t allowing me to be a good mother. all relationshipe,last time i checked were 2… take your part in this shannon! you have an impressinable daughter…you are making her see this all wrong.
If it is real..the catalyst was the internet video that was leaked in ’08. Supposedly the cheating happened in 2003. During the lie detector test Gene was asked if he had ‘slept’ with anyone else. A better question would have been “Have you had sex with anyone else”. That’s the vibe I got when Nick kept talking about lying by omission.
Actually, the question was “have you ever made love to anyone other than Shannon”?
EXACTLY! It was the phrasing of the question that allowed him to pass the lie detector test. Kinda like the Bill Clinton “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” statement. As long as you believe it to be the truth, you are not lying.
Even though they have been together about 28 years. Shannon was a Playmate and admitted she only was with him for who he was when they met. It wasn’t the fact he was with the bimbo’s that was e-mailed to her but the fact the kids were home from college and he was out making business deals and missed seeing his kids as he promised to come back to see and spend time with while they were at home. Shannon was fed up with his games and not doing what he says he will do. Even though Shannon makes her own money but Gene wants more as since he is getting to old to tour. Gene thinks he has to make up for it by always making deals. Shannon had the help of her sister and Gene’s friends with the kids when he wasn’t around. I believe its over as the kids are in college and Shannon is tired of being alone and fed up with Gene’s antics. Rarely home and Gene knows in California its a common law state, plus they built a lot together and she would get half of his wealth even though they are not married. While most rock stars retire around his age to spend time with their families. Gene can’t give it up as Shannon is stunning and Gene isn’t much to look at but she admitted she only got with him as he was a famous rock star otherwise she never would have been with him. They have two great kids in college and even though many times over the years Shannon wanted them to marry. Gene wouldn’t due to his fright of commitment. Gene has to be in control and do as he wants, but couldn’t if he married. Shannon knew as a rock star he would be banging everything, but after they had the kids, he took a lie detector and it showed he was faithful to Shannon after they were together. But Gene gets off on women climbing all over him and Shannon doesn’t get the attention he gives other women and she’s fed up with it all!
The way this show started I thought it was just another silly reality show. It has progressed into a valuable society help regarding very important issues of the day. The episode wherein Shannon Tweed underwent a biopsy was very valuable for women who are faced with the same issues that Ms. Tweed was going through. She was very brave to allow the cameras into this private world. She should be commended and I respect her to the highest degree. Regarding the “marital” issues, this too is an amazing help to those who are engaged in such issues. The counseling and the mature way in which the entire Tweed/Simmons family is addressing this issue is wonderful. No matter how it turns out these people have laid a roadmap that others can follow in order to improve or save their relationships. Thank you folks for your bravery and willingness to set an example for others. I know Sophie thinks people are sitting home watching this as morbid entertainment but the opposite is true. These issues stimulate creative and corrective relationship remedies to problems among partners. Thank you Sophie for your willingness to help.
I adore the Simmonses. They are attractive, funny and charming. Lots of us have been in long relationships that haven’t, for one reason or another, worked out. This, for me, is like looking in the mirror. Questioning the morality of your spouse is crippling at best. I wish only the best for all four of these kind folks.
i think it it is real as daughter sophie has such high anxiety, she put on 30 lbs.
I think they are possibly re-enacting something they have already come through previously. I find the emotions, the situations and their reactions very believable, but I can’t imagine these particular people allowing the cameras to intrude into such a sensitive arena as it is happening. My theory explains how the emotions could be so believable despite reality being so stretched.
yes, I am the biggest fan of family jewels an not because of (gene simmons)I seen kiss.never really liked them.liked some songs.But now since the show I do like him and Shannon is just perfect. in everyway, he should of married her .years ago.shannon and gene,you have to much history dont break up and get a divorce, make a go of it.if u truelly still love gene,vice a versa,mean gene. this woman is everything. so please both of you. try to start new,just 1 time please.and shannon if u think the Love is over.Then go do ur carreer, u shld of been a big movie star, maybe this wld have not happened if u did not wrap ur life around gene.nick and sophie are fantastic kids.one more try please.Shannon every man strays,I think id give him another chance if u can get past water over the dam. i love you guys. wish i had a man. heck wish i had a home .and a car .you both have it all.dont throw this away.please. I dont think gene cld live without you.
id be devastated if this is all a sham. for ratingssssss . As much as i love this show i understand u need good ratings to stay on, but i can see in shannons eyes ,body movements she is not to fond of gene as she was. Shannon maybe .you have a younger Kiss player!!! tommy? no id never diss you. but dont lie. ur a great actress if u are not leaving gene, because u show it in ur eyes and body lang, guess will see. love you guys
I’m just now watching the episode. I must give props to shanon for finally putting that out there. I know she has been dealing with it for years. Maybe it will give other wives/girlfriends the balls to put their foot down as well. May god bless the family always ;)