Vin Diesel hints at possible ‘Avengers 2’ role

Is Vin Diesel joining the cast of “The Avengers 2”? It’s looking more and more like a distinct possibility – at least if the actor’s latest Facebook post is any indication.

The “Riddick” star took to his official fan page this evening to offer a brief update on that Marvel meeting he revealed late last month, stating:

Marvel meeting today…

Only the people in the room can tell you what was discussed…

P.s. Thanks to Our page, for pushing to make it happen… you know I get tunnel vision with my work… and after that meeting today… wow!

While the above statement contains nary a hint of what the project in question might be, the real story lies in the photo Diesel posted along with the update: a Photoshop-y image (embedded below) that shows him standing in front of a blown-up cover of “The Avengers” No. 2. Get it? “Avengers” No. 2?

“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.