Vin Diesel hints at possible ‘Avengers 2’ role

07.10.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Is Vin Diesel joining the cast of “The Avengers 2”? It’s looking more and more like a distinct possibility – at least if the actor’s latest Facebook post is any indication.

The “Riddick” star took to his official fan page this evening to offer a brief update on that Marvel meeting he revealed late last month, stating:

Marvel meeting today…

Only the people in the room can tell you what was discussed…

P.s. Thanks to Our page, for pushing to make it happen… you know I get tunnel vision with my work… and after that meeting today… wow!

While the above statement contains nary a hint of what the project in question might be, the real story lies in the photo Diesel posted along with the update: a Photoshop-y image (embedded below) that shows him standing in front of a blown-up cover of “The Avengers” No. 2. Get it? “Avengers” No. 2?

Stay posted for further updates as this story develops…

Would you like to see Diesel in “The Avengers 2”? Thoughts on which character(s) he might be right for? Sound off in the comments.

“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.

