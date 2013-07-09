Vin Diesel hints at possible ‘Avengers 2’ role

Is Vin Diesel joining the cast of “The Avengers 2”? It’s looking more and more like a distinct possibility – at least if the actor’s latest Facebook post is any indication.
The “Riddick” star took to his official fan page this evening to offer a brief update on that Marvel meeting he revealed late last month, stating:
Marvel meeting today…
Only the people in the room can tell you what was discussed…
P.s. Thanks to Our page, for pushing to make it happen… you know I get tunnel vision with my work… and after that meeting today… wow!
While the above statement contains nary a hint of what the project in question might be, the real story lies in the photo Diesel posted along with the update: a Photoshop-y image (embedded below) that shows him standing in front of a blown-up cover of “The Avengers” No. 2. Get it? “Avengers” No. 2?
Stay posted for further updates as this story develops…
Would you like to see Diesel in “The Avengers 2”? Thoughts on which character(s) he might be right for? Sound off in the comments.
“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.
He said I get tunnel VISION hmmmmmm
Who would he play that he is right for?
VIN DIESELLLL YEAHHHHH1!H1H!H!H!H!H#H!#H!H#!#!#!!!!!
But more seriously, I didn’t like Vin at first, but he’s definitely grown on me. I’d be perfectly happy if he was involved in Avengers 2, because I’m 100% confident that Joss wouldn’t just shoehorn him in.
What I don’t get is, how does Vin Diesel’s price tag figure into the budget. Because Marvel has suggested that the margin is really tight. The had had a hard time inching up to the line to meet Robert Downey Jr’s price for A2 and A3, and I’ve yet to read anything that they’ve come to terms with Chris Hemsworth. I’m not a big fan I’d Diesel, but I could accept him being in Avengers in the right tole — but not if it means no Thor.
The other poster is right that it’s interesting that Diesel used the word “vision” in his tweet. But I say Diesel would be all wrong for that part. A bald head is his only qualification for that. Bald heads are not hard to come by. I don’t know why you’d hire a guy like Vin Diesel, who comes with a signature attitude that is the key to his appeal, and then cast him as a stoical robot.
My money is it’s a villain role. Maybe the Absorbing Man.
their’s always a hater or a-hole everywhere you go. so don’t hate the playa hate the game. Get your weight up and leave my man along. Love you hunny mwaah My mister clean.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Couldn’t he be playing Giant Man/Ant-Man/Henry Pym? What with the words, “See the new Giant Man,” and arrow behind him?
Definitely voicing Groot for Guardians of the Galaxy
I’m inclined to say that Vin is a pretty direct guy who wouldn’t go out of his way to offer cryptic hints such as “Vision” or “Giant Man” like is being suggested. We tend to get a little out of control when we start thinking there’s more than meets the eye.
Iron Giant crossover?
Aren’t Giant Man / Antman the same character Henry Pym?
You’re correct!
Vin Diesel is gonna ruin the the avengers movie. He doesn’t fit in as the others does.