Do you think it’s okay that Isaiah Washington will be on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Well, if there was any time that Shonda Rhimes was going to open the door of “Grey's Anatomy” to Isaiah Washington, this would be it. According to Deadline, Washington's Dr. Preston Burke will be popping up on the show seven years after the actor's controversial exit.
“It”s important to me that Cristina”s journey unfolds exactly as it should. Burke is vital to that journey – he gives her story that full-circle moment we need to properly say goodbye to our beloved Cristina Yang,” Grey”s creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes said. So yes, it seems hell has frozen over. As some of you remember, Washington was sent packing, I mean left, the show shortly after it became public that he used a homophobic slur in reference to his gay co-star, T.R. Knight in 2006. It didn't help that Washington kept making inflammatory statements about the debacle to the press, either.
While lots of stars are known for coming back to a show to say a fond farewell to another character, it's usually after an exit that's less ugly. Still, Rhimes has an excellent point — Burke left Oh right before they were due to get hitched, so the relationship was never resolved. While Oh has gone on to have other relationships (and a marriage to Owen Hunt that didn't work out), she never had her moment with Burke. While her relationship with any guy was never going to be as intense as the one she has with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), bringing Washington back will finally close a door that had been left awkwardly open for too long.
Washington is currently on the CW show “The 100,” so he doesn't necessarily need the gig (though I bet the pay is better on ABC). Though some will be glad to have him back (Washington was one of the stronger actors in the cast during those early years), the off-screen brouhaha may have some fans of the show unhappy that he's returning for any length of time.
Do you think it's right that Isaiah Washington is coming back to “Grey's Anatomy,” even for one episode?
I’m gay and I’m over the controversy.
Yes. If he was sorry for what he said, I would love to see him back. Also Heidl. Maybe they both learned some humility after all this time.
What happened to Heidl?
Stop watching when he left because I loved he and Christina as a couple. Couldn’t take Izzie’s and George characters. Will watch the episode he guests in and tune out again.
Yeah. From a character standpoint (or a fan of the show), I’m interested in seeing Burke again. I wouldn’t want he and Cristina back together romantically, but I’m not real worried that that’s something Rhimes is going to want to show us.
As an actor and a person, I think Washington knows how badly he messed up his job, and paid a princely sum for it. He might still be a jerk, or he might not, but I think everybody that might have had a problem with him returning to the show (Dempsey?) is professional enough to handle it just fine. It’s not a ratings stunt, it’s a storyline.
(If Sandra Oh had a problem with Washington – which is not something I’ve ever heard or read, but ‘if’ – then it’s highly probable that Rhimes checked this with her first)
Katherine Heigl still mostly comes across in interviews as a ‘jerk’, but as a fan of the show, I’d be interested in seeing Izzie again… but that’s always felt less likely to me than Burke’s return (for awhile now, I’ve thought that would probably WOULD see him again…)
last line – ‘that we would’…
Er, ‘that we probably WOULD’, I mean.
I’ll admit — I spoke to him after all of this happened, and he seemed truly contrite and sincere. This cost him a lot, and he was well aware even a few years ago. He’s an amazing actor. I doubt he’d be welcome back if Sandra Oh had a problem with him. He’s committed to “The 100,” but I wonder if this might open a door for him to come back to “Grey’s.”
I think it’s awesome that he’s returning and that he wants to return unlike katherine heigl who abruptly left the show and dind’t want to come back til her career started tanking
Yes. I stopped watching when he left. I will watch now, albeit, I read that it is only for one episode.
Right of speech, yet some get the axe for saying their opinion, give me a break. Sorry that some may not like what someone says but not everyone is going to agree. Did he say it on the show/towards a character,no, it was off air, so I”m fine wiht him coming back for closure
What happened to freedom of speech? This is getting old, not everyone is going to agree. I have no probs with Isaiah coming for an epi or for the show, he made comments off air, so I don’t see how it affects him on the show, people need to move on.
Nothing happened to freedom of speech. But freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences of said free speech. His comments were said in the workplace about one of his co-workers and within earshot of other co-workers.
This show is still on?
No, the show actually ended a few seasons ago. The writer created this article out of thin air just for kicks and to see how many people could be fooled into thinking the show is still on.
Yes, I don’t think he should have ever lost his job. I think he made an err in judgement and should have been given the opportunity to redeem himself immediately after it occurred. Unfortunately people do and say the wrong things more often than not, but are those actions meant maliciously is the real question. I have had more people who “seemingly love me”, say the most hurtful things to me.
The show completely changed – and not for the better – when he left. Yes, I am glad he’s back, even if it’s only a short stay. This dude is such an awesome actor. Seven years of penance is more than enough… to say the least.
I don’t watch the show for how wonderful of people the actors are. I watch it for the characters they play. I think having burk back would add an interesting dynamic to the show. i would rather not know so much about the actors, it kind of sullies their performances.
Glad to see him back. Banishment over an ill advised remark seemed a bit much to me, considering the fact that the actor in question, whether straight or gay, was a real horses’ass.