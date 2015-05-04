‘It’ remake: The actor they cast as the new Pennywise may surprise you

Meet the new face of your nightmares:

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

In case you didn't recognize him, that's a photo of “We're the Millers” and “Maze Runner” star Will Poulter, who has been cast as Pennywise the Clown in “True Detective” director Cary Fukanaga's forthcoming two-part adaptation of Stephen King's “It,” according to Variety. The actor is 22, literally half the age that Tim Curry was when that actor played the demonic clown in ABC's iconic two-part 1990 miniseries. It's an unconventional choice, albeit an intriguing one. If nothing else, Poulter has the devilish eyebrows for the part.

What do you think of the choice?

“It” begins production this summer.