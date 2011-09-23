Tony Bennett, 85, will finally land his first Billboard 200 No. 1

Tony Bennett will get a wonderful birthday present: his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. “Duets ll,” which pairs him with such artists as Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood and k.d. lang to commemorate his 85th birthday, will debut at the top of the chart next week with sales of up to 170,000.

The title should be able to hold off on any last minute surge by Lady Antebellum, whose “Own The Night” drops to No. 2 with a still very sturdy 150,000 in sales, according to Hits Daily Double. “Duets: An American Classic,” which Bennett released in 2006 to herald his 80th birthday, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, selling 202,000 in its opening frame.

It”s a strong week at the top of the charts, as Demi Lovato”s “Unbroken” is poised to come in at No. 3, although going into the weekend, the set was running neck and neck with Adele”s “21,” with both projected to sell between 110,000 and 120,000 copies.

Lil Wayne”s former No. 1, “Tha Carter IV,” likely drops to No. 5, moving up to 90,000 units.

The bottom half of the top 10 sees a major drop off as Needtobreathe”s “The Reckoning” looks solid to enter the chart at No. 5 with sales of 45,000-55,000. Gavin DeGraw”s “Sweeter” and boy band Mindless Behavior”s “#1 Girl” are in a dead heat for No. 6, with both selling between 35,000 and 40,000. (Read our interview with DeGraw here).

Jay Z and Kanye West”s “Watch The Throne” will likely tally sales in the 30,000-35,000 range, while Pearl Jam”s “Pearl Jam Twenty,” the companion piece to Cameron Crowe”s documentary on the Seattle band, will bow at No. 10, moving up to 30,000 copies.

