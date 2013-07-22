‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ and ‘The League’ get premiere date

Mark your calendars.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The League” and “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” are all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 4, FXX announced Monday.

Kicking things off is the FX spin-off’s flagship comedy series “It’s Always Sunny,” returning for its 13-episode ninth season on the new network at 10pm. Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, the long-running sitcom will also be airing its 100th episode on October 9.

Launching at 10:30, meanwhile, is fellow comedy series “The League,” returning for its 5th season of 13 episodes. Created by Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer, the returning cast includes Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Katie Aselton and Jon Lajoie.

Last but not least is the late-night standup comedy series “Totally Biased,” which is set to debut its third season at 11pm. Starring comedian W. Kamau Bell and filmed in front of a live studio audience, the show expands to five nights this season, with new original episodes airing Mondays-Thursdays at 11pm and a “Best of the Week” compilation episode airing Sundays at 11pm.

FXX officially launches on Monday, September 2 in approximately 72 million homes.



