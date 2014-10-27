“It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” blasts into outer space for Season 10

Watch the “Right Stuff”-style cinematic trailer.

CBS gives full seasons to “Madam Secretary,” “Scorpion,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Stalker”

“These four shows have had an immediate impact on our schedule by improving nights, winning time periods and adding more hours of success across our primetime line up,” says CBS Entertainment boss Nina Tassler.

“Sons of Anarchy” creator was rushed from the set to the hospital for an appendectomy

Kurt Sutter posted a photo of his appendix, which was removed after he experienced serious pain on the set of the FX series this morning.

Lifetime finds its Marilyn Monroe

“Pan Am” star Kelli Garner will play the title role in the miniseries “Marilyn,” which will also star Susan Sarandon as Marilyn”s mom.

CNN would be open to making scripted movies

There are no plans to make movies at CNN, says CNN boss Jeff Zucker. But he adds: “I would not be opposed to that.”

“Honey Boo Boo” star Sugar Bear is “a little bit” upset by the child molester news

Sugar Bear is also not happy with the TLC show”s cancelation.

Amy Poehler plays “Parks and Rec” word association with Letterman

Watch her say something about each cast member with a few words.

Debra Messing and “Smash” co-star Will Chase split up

The couple found love on the set of the NBC musical comedy in 2011.