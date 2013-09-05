‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘The League’ post solid FXX premieres

Going into Wednesday night, a big industry question was whether or not fans of “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” would be able to follow the comedies from FX to FXX.
The answer after their respective premieres? “Apparently yes, mostly.”
Both “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” delivered season premiere numbers that were somewhat comparable to what the comedies drew on FX last year, despite the fact that FXX is in 26 million viewer homes than FX.
In its Season 9 premiere, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Drew 757,000 viewers on FXX, including 648,000 in the 18-49 demographic and 527,000 among adults 18-34. That represented 80 percent and 85 percent retention in those two demos from last year’s premiere, but “Sunny” was also up by 8 percent among men 18-34. So it’s a mixed bag.
The retention numbers were better for “The League,” which grew from its lead-in to draw 786,000 viewers, including 687,000 in the 18-49 demo and 537,000 in the 18-34 demo. That represented 94 percent and 90 percent retention from the Season 4 premiere, while the numbers were above most of that season’s averages.
For now? FX is pleased.
“The numbers last night on FXX for ‘Sunny’ and ‘The League’ far exceeded our highest expectations,” blurbs John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. “To have just launched the channel three days ago and get these ratings is thrilling. The delivery of these shows needs no qualification, they are proven appointment viewing for young adult audiences. Thanks to the fans and congratulations to Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and everyone involved with ‘Sunny,’ and to Jeff and Jackie Schaffer and everyone on ‘The League.'”
Unfortunately, Verizon decided to put FXX in its sports tier, so me and anybody else under FiOS who doesn’t subscribe to “extreme” (which cost an extra $15/month)got screwed. Even worse, Verizon is telling everybody who complains on their Facebook to post in their “Ideas Forum,” and then they’re deleting most of those threads and completely ignoring the issue in the one thread they decided to keep open.
Is there any way we can get FX to put pressure on them (along with any other providers who are pulling this stunt)? I’m sure that they can’t be happy that their most loyal viewers are being locked out from seeing their content.
I guess for once I can say I’m glad I have time warner. no need to pay extra for it. that’s a relief
Same with Charter, on a “Gold Package” of obscure sports channels. For an extra $10/mo., we have the privilege of subscribing to an SD-only FXX, as well as a few laughable programming outlets, dedicated to hunting and fishing.
I watch television precisely to avoid doing both.
It’s in the sports tier cause FXX used to be Fox Soccer Channel. It will probably take some consumer pressure and pressure from FX for that to change.