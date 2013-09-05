‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘The League’ post solid FXX premieres

Going into Wednesday night, a big industry question was whether or not fans of “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” would be able to follow the comedies from FX to FXX.

The answer after their respective premieres? “Apparently yes, mostly.”

Both “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” delivered season premiere numbers that were somewhat comparable to what the comedies drew on FX last year, despite the fact that FXX is in 26 million viewer homes than FX.

In its Season 9 premiere, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Drew 757,000 viewers on FXX, including 648,000 in the 18-49 demographic and 527,000 among adults 18-34. That represented 80 percent and 85 percent retention in those two demos from last year’s premiere, but “Sunny” was also up by 8 percent among men 18-34. So it’s a mixed bag.

The retention numbers were better for “The League,” which grew from its lead-in to draw 786,000 viewers, including 687,000 in the 18-49 demo and 537,000 in the 18-34 demo. That represented 94 percent and 90 percent retention from the Season 4 premiere, while the numbers were above most of that season’s averages.

For now? FX is pleased.

“The numbers last night on FXX for ‘Sunny’ and ‘The League’ far exceeded our highest expectations,” blurbs John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. “To have just launched the channel three days ago and get these ratings is thrilling. The delivery of these shows needs no qualification, they are proven appointment viewing for young adult audiences. Thanks to the fans and congratulations to Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and everyone involved with ‘Sunny,’ and to Jeff and Jackie Schaffer and everyone on ‘The League.'”