It’s Bruce Springsteen week on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” will celebrate the release of Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” with a week-long musical salute starting Feb. 27.

Springsteen and E Street Band will open the festivities with two performances on Feb. 27 and then return on March 2, “Late Night”s” third anniversary.

In between, other artists will pay tribute to The Boss. On Feb. 28, Springsteen fan Kenny Chesney will perform “I”m On Fire.” On March 1, Springsteen”s buddy Elvis Costello will play “Brilliant Disguise” with The Roots.

Jimmy Fallon previously gave a week-long salute to Pink Floyd in September that featured Pink Floyd”s Roger Waters and Nick Mason, as well as performances by The Shins, Foo Fighters, MGMT, Dierks Bentley and Pearl Jam.

Springsteen previously appeared on “Fallon” in 2010 when the two did a parody of Willow Smith”s “Whip My Hair.”

“Wrecking Ball” comes out March 6.