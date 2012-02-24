It’s Bruce Springsteen week on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’

#Bruce Springsteen #Pearl Jam #Jimmy Fallon
02.24.12 6 years ago

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” will celebrate the release of Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” with a week-long musical salute starting Feb. 27.

Springsteen and E Street Band will open the festivities with two performances on Feb. 27 and then return on March 2, “Late Night”s” third anniversary.

In between, other artists will pay tribute to The Boss. On Feb. 28, Springsteen fan Kenny Chesney will perform “I”m On Fire.”  On March 1, Springsteen”s buddy Elvis Costello will play “Brilliant Disguise” with The Roots.

Jimmy Fallon previously gave a week-long salute to  Pink Floyd in September that featured Pink Floyd”s Roger Waters and Nick Mason, as well as performances by The Shins, Foo Fighters, MGMT, Dierks Bentley and Pearl Jam.

Springsteen previously appeared on “Fallon” in 2010 when the two did a parody of Willow Smith”s “Whip My Hair.”

“Wrecking Ball” comes out March 6.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Pearl Jam#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENDierks Bentleyelvis costellojimmy fallonKENNY CHESNEYpearl jampink floyd

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP