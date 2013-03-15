It’s David Bowie vs. Bon Jovi for No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

#Dave Grohl
03.16.13 5 years ago

It”s a battle of the veterans on the Billboard 200 next week as Bon Jovi and David Bowie duke it out for the top spot. They are far from the only entries in the top 10: potentially six new titles come on the chart.

With two days left in the chart week, Bon Jovi”s “What About Now” is slightly ahead of David Bowie”s first new album in 10 years, “The Next Day,” for No. 1. “Now” will sell up to 90,000, while it looks like “Next” will top out around 80,000.

Also looking good for Top 10 debuts are Christian Contemporary group Passion”s “Let The Future Begin” coming in at No. 5, Eric Clapton”s covers album, “Old Sock” (and the first on his own label, Bushbranch,” entering at No. 6, Dave Grohl”s “Sound City Soundtrack” at No. 7, and boy R&B group Mindless Behavior”s  “All Around The World” at No. 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 will be this week”s No. 1 set, Luke Bryan”s “Spring Break: Here To Party,” at No. 3, Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox,” at No. 4, Mumford & Sons” “Babel” at No. 9 and Jimi Hendrix”s “People, Hell and Angels” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dave Grohl
TAGSbillboard 200 chart previewbon jovidave grohlDAVID BOWIEEric Claptonjimi hendrixluke bryanMindless BehaviorMUMFORD AND SONSPASSION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP