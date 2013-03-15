It’s David Bowie vs. Bon Jovi for No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

It”s a battle of the veterans on the Billboard 200 next week as Bon Jovi and David Bowie duke it out for the top spot. They are far from the only entries in the top 10: potentially six new titles come on the chart.

With two days left in the chart week, Bon Jovi”s “What About Now” is slightly ahead of David Bowie”s first new album in 10 years, “The Next Day,” for No. 1. “Now” will sell up to 90,000, while it looks like “Next” will top out around 80,000.

Also looking good for Top 10 debuts are Christian Contemporary group Passion”s “Let The Future Begin” coming in at No. 5, Eric Clapton”s covers album, “Old Sock” (and the first on his own label, Bushbranch,” entering at No. 6, Dave Grohl”s “Sound City Soundtrack” at No. 7, and boy R&B group Mindless Behavior”s “All Around The World” at No. 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 will be this week”s No. 1 set, Luke Bryan”s “Spring Break: Here To Party,” at No. 3, Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox,” at No. 4, Mumford & Sons” “Babel” at No. 9 and Jimi Hendrix”s “People, Hell and Angels” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.