It’s French Montana vs. Big Sean on Jennifer Lopez’s new song ‘I Luh Ya Papi’

#Big Sean
03.06.14 4 years ago

Jennifer Lopez has dropped two versions of her new song “I Luh Ya Papi,” the official release with French Montana and a remix featuring Big Sean that premiered yesterday on Power 106. Listen to both below.

In the catchy love song, J Lo name checks herself and her “Papi” over a hip-hop beat and synth-pop melody. The two versions maintain the track”s basic structure, but each rapper takes a slightly different approach: While French Montana declares his love for – who else – his diva “Mami,” Big Sean goes straight to the bedroom.

“I Luh Ya Papi” will likely be included on Lopez”s upcoming eighth studio album, which is set for release sometime this year.

Which version do you prefer? 

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig SeanFrench MontanaI Luh Ya PapiJENNIFER LOPEZPower 106

