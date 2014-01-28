It’s love at first listen with Tegan and Sara’s new song, ‘Don’t Find Another Love’

Tegan and Sara”s shift from indie rock to pop led to their excellent 2013 album “Heartthrob” and the duo keeps the momentum going on its latest track “Don”t Find Another Love,” from the soundtrack for the forthcoming film “Endless Love.” Listen below.

Tegan and Sara Quin combine their affinity for vocal harmonies, guitar melodies and Eighties synth-pop on the new song – and take it to new heights. “Don”t Find Another Love” opens with the sisters cooing “ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh,” reminiscent of a classic girl group, but the vocals turn urgent with the first line, “Won”t you tell me what you want from me.”

When a simple Latin beat enters the song, the melody picks up with acoustic guitar and synths, which swell into a big chorus. The last third of the song quiets to only soft guitar strums as the women dramatically declare their love in bright harmonies.

Tegan and Sara are joined on the soundtrack by The Bird and The Bee featuring The National”s Matt Berninger, Franz Ferdinand, Tanlines, NONONO, Echosmith and Guards.

“Endless Love” is a remake of the 1981 movie by the same name, which stars Brooke Shields. This latest version features Alex Pettyfer, Gabriella Wilde and Robert Patrick and hits theaters on Valentine”s Day.