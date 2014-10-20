It’s not TV, it’s ‘The Comeback’ Season 2 trailer with Lisa Kudrow

“The Comeback” is getting even more meta in its second season.

Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow) gets cast in an HBO series about a “neurotic older sitcom actress” in the first trailer for the HBO series about a neurotic older sitcom actress, which is set to premiere a belated batch of new episodes nearly a decade after the show was first canceled by the network in 2005.

But don't worry: Valerie is just as anxious and insecure as the last time you encountered her. Watch out for her terrible Al Pacino impression.

“The Comeback” premieres Nov. 9 on HBO.