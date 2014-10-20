It’s not TV, it’s ‘The Comeback’ Season 2 trailer with Lisa Kudrow

#HBO
10.20.14 4 years ago

“The Comeback” is getting even more meta in its second season.

Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow) gets cast in an HBO series about a “neurotic older sitcom actress” in the first trailer for the HBO series about a neurotic older sitcom actress, which is set to premiere a belated batch of new episodes nearly a decade after the show was first canceled by the network in 2005.

But don't worry: Valerie is just as anxious and insecure as the last time you encountered her. Watch out for her terrible Al Pacino impression.

Will you be watching “The Comeback” Season 2? Let us know in the comments.

“The Comeback” premieres Nov. 9 on HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSHBOLISA KUDROWThe ComebackThe Comeback Season 2The Comeback Season 2 trailerThe Comeback trailerValerie Cherish

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP