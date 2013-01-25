It’s Official: J.J. Abrams will direct ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

The news that began circulating on Thursday (January 25) afternoon is finally official: Walt Disney Studios announced on Friday evening that J.J. Abrams will direct “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
As was previously announced, Oscar winner Michael Arndt is scripting the film, which will be produced for Disney by Lucasfilm under the leadership of Kathleen Kennedy. Writers Lawrence Kasdan and Simon Kinberg are officially described as “consulting” on the project.
The formal confirmation of what everybody in the media reported the day before at least came with enthusiastic statements in praise of Abrams from a couple important people.
“I”ve consistently been impressed with J.J. as a filmmaker and storyteller. He”s an ideal choice to direct the new ‘Star Wars’ film and the legacy couldn”t be in better hands,” blurbs George Lucas.
Adds Kennedy, “It”s very exciting to have J.J. aboard leading the charge as we set off to make a new Star Wars movie. J.J. is the perfect director to helm this. Beyond having such great instincts as a filmmaker, he has an intuitive understanding of this franchise. He understands the essence of the ‘Star Wars’ experience, and will bring that talent to create an unforgettable motion picture.”
Abrams, currently putting the finishing touches on “Star Trek Into Darkness,” will also come on board as producer along with his Bad Robot partner Bryan Burk.
“To be a part of the next chapter of the Star Wars saga, to collaborate with Kathy Kennedy and this remarkable group of people, is an absolute honor,” J.J. Abrams states. “I may be even more grateful to George Lucas now than I was as a kid.”
Other directing credits for Abrams include the third “Mission: Impossible” film, “Super 8” and the pilot for “Lost.”
Do you think Joss Whedon is a little jealous of JJ Abrams getting the Star Wars gig? I don’t think so. Yeah, I know he did want to Star Wars. But, it sounds like he really didn’t want to leave The Avengers.
Twitter user @3pointedit said, “@AndrewMayne reminds me of the 70s battle of the directors. Lucas v Spielberg.”
Daniel, do you think that Joss Whedon vs. JJ Abrams having two big movies in the same year remind you of Steven Spielberg vs. George Lucas? Why or why not?
Both Close Encounters and Star Wars came out the same year. Both The Avengers 2 and Star Wars episode VII are coming out the same year.
Jack – I would imagine that Joss understands that it’s OK for other people to direct big movies, even the big movies he’d want to do himself. Oddly, I’m not 100% sure that J.J. Abrams would feel the same way if the roles are reversed. Joss has often done two or three things at once, but he’s never aspired to the sheer EMPIRE that J.J. aspires to. In this respect, I think Joss/J.J. is different from Spielberg/Lucas in that both Lucas and Spielberg were entirely into empire-building.
Or something like that?
-Daniel
It’ll be interesting to see an Abrams Star Wars film, but I mostly love this in the context of his earlier comments *against* the idea of him directing another big franchise.
“Nah, I’m not doing Star Wars… Alright, I’ll do Star Wars.”
While he could have been lying with his initial comments, people do tend to say what they truly think or feel at the time, but circumstances, or time to think, changes their tone. It is human nature as you know.
Why would you want to remake something that’s a classic and also started a very good rivalry against Star Trek?