It’s Real: A TV Movie About a Lady With a Vagina on Her Face

06.10.14

God bless LA's Cinefamily for digging up the craziest real TV movie of all time. The name? “Why Me?” The year? 1984. The cast? Glynnis O'Connor, Armand Assante, and the irrepressible Annie Potts. The story? A woman is in a horrific car wreck, practically loses her lips, and gets parts of her vagina transplanted to her face. Go ahead and read that again. The vagina bits move to her face, guys. It is a real movie, a real thing, and apparently based on a true story. Really.

Just one question: HOW, LIFE? HOW IS THIS IN OUR LIVES? HOW IS THIS? HOW WHO? HOW IS WHO? HOWY HOW? HOW IS WHAT? HOW VAGINA-FACE NOW? HOW HOW? 

Anyway, I'm happy about it.

In case you wanted one more degree of craziness, here's one: This movie actually won an Emmy for Best Makeup Design. Happy Tuesday! Bye now! Goodbye!

