It’s time for a raid on England in the next episode of ‘Vikings’

What did we learn from the season premiere of “Vikings” last week? It may have been over a thousand years ago, but even way back then divorce sucked, kids feel put in the middle, and women did not take kindly to a husband's suggestion they try a threesome. Ragnar, you dog, you!

Yes (spoiler alert), Ragnar got Princess Aslaug knocked up, and surprise surprise, Lagertha wasn't happy about it. She left, and at the last minute their son Bjorn decided to join her. But Ragnar has other things to worry about — or at least he does in the second episode.

Anyway, in this week's episode (Thurs. March 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET on History), four peaceful years have since passed with Ragnar as Earl. The time has come for an unlikely alliance to band together in pursuit of a common goal – a new raid on England. A storm pushes the Viking fleet to a new destination, and on the beaches of Wessex, Ragnar and his men may have met their match.

In this clip, Ragnar teaches Athelstan a thing or two about fighting.

The Vikings reach a new land — but is that a good thing?

Are you watching the second season of “Vikings”?