It’s true: ‘Madea’ star Tyler Perry working with David Fincher on ‘Gone Girl’

#David Fincher #Ben Affleck
09.05.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Madea is about to go to some dark places.

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry has signed on to join David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.”

The thriller’s cast already features Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris. 

Affleck stars as Nick Dunne, who is the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife (Pike). Perry will play Dunne’s attorney Tanner Bolt, according to Deadline

Kim Dickens (“Deadwood”), Patrick Fugit (“Almost Famous”) and Carrie Coon (“Ironside”) are also joining the film. Dickens and Fugit will play detectives, and Coon will appear as the Dunne’s twin sister. 

Best known for his myriad “Madea” films and last year’s “Temptation,” writer-director-star Tyler has appeared in other directors’ films before, including J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” and last year’s detective thriller “Alex Cross.” However, it’s still somewhat of a surprise to see the actor working with Fincher, who is known for such dark, violent films as “Seven,” “Fight Club,” “Zodiac” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Based on the Gillian Flynn novel, 20th Century Fox’s “Gone” is aiming to start production this fall. 

What do you think of the Tyler Perry-David Fincher collaboration?

 

