J. Edgar Hoover receives a patriotic gloss in new ‘J. Edgar’ posters

Movie fans and media types always groan about the never ending string of “floating head” movie posters, but there’s a reason Hollywood keeps churning them out: they work. Your latest example? Two similar posters for Clint Eastwood’s new biopic “J. Edgar.”

A period drama about one of the more controversial figures of the 20th Century isn’t necessarily an easy sell to audiences, but “J. Edgar” has one card up its sleeve and it’s the fact box office star Leonardo DiCaprio is playing the former FBI head honcho. Five of DiCaprio’s last eight films have grossed over $100 million and he’s one of the few names who can genuinely “open” a movie these days. It’s no surprise then than DiCaprio is front and center on the poster. What’s more intriguing is the second version of the key art which masks in some red, white and blue for a more patriotic view of Hoover. Draping Hoover in the American Flag is sure to generate conversation which is just what Warner Bros. and Eastwood are hoping for.

Check out both posters below. Which do you like better?

“J. Edgar” opens nationwide on Nov. 9.