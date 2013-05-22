Watch: J.J. Abrams counters ‘Star Trek’ sexism claims with Cumberbatch shower scene

Amidst the public controversy over that now-infamous Alice Eve underwear scene in “Star Trek Into Darkness” (recently addressed by screenwriter Damon Lindelof via Twitter), director J.J. Abrams took to “Conan” this evening to address the claims of sexism that have dogged him ever since the film’s release.
“She”s changing, and the idea was, the intent was, it”s Kirk [Chris Pine], who was always a womanizing character…the idea was have a beat like that in the midst of all this action and adventure,” explained Abrams in his trademark my-mouth-can’t-keep-up-with-my-brain cadence. “Have a beat where he looks and doesn”t look away. I don”t think I quite edited the scene in the right way, but to me it was sort of a balance, there”s a scene earlier where [Kirk isn’t] dressed either.”
In addition to showing a still from Kirk’s shirtless bit, Abrams then introduced a brief deleted scene from the film that shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous John Harrison taking a shower, in an effort to prove that he’s an equal-opportunity hot-body exploiter. Check out the clip below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments.
People are stupid and look for anything to complain about, grow up you idiots
It wasn’t a big deal. Men are shirtless in movies all the time. Her underwear was about as revealing as a bathing suit: we’ll all see women in that same state of undress hundreds of times this summer. This “controversy” is kind of disturbing because I can’t remember the last time The Victim Class got so worked up over something so benign and won. When the screenwriter/producer takes to twitter and calls the scene “misogynistic” (crazy overstatement) then they’ve one.
Aside: You know, between this, Prometheus and the the way some things on Lost turned out, I can no longer resist the conclusion that Damon Lindeloff is an idiot.
I meant “won,” not “one.”
The serious media analyst in me wonders how such a scene might have fit into the film’s storyline. Having Alice Eve in her underwear sort of worked, because the idea was that she was so focused on the work she was doing at that moment that she wasn’t really that bothered by having to strip in the company of someone else. (I say “sort of worked.” Abrams is right; the editing was poor.)
The Benedict Cumberbatch fan in me is like WHY THE HELL DID THEY CUT THE SHOWER SCENE IT HAD BETTER BE IN THE DIRECTOR’S EDITION!!!!!1111!!ELEVENTY-ONE!!!!111!!
The reaction wouldn’t have been so bad if the scene hadn’t been shown out of context in every trailer.
Some pretty savvy PR. Cumberbatch has mentioned in a number of interviews that he was disappointed they cut this scene because he had worked hard to get into this physical shape. A bit of a clamor ensues by Cumberbatch fans, JJ releases this and voila! a new flurry of article about the film
Not that I’m complaining about seeing the scene – sorry there isn’t more of it….
I could care less about the music in that scene.
Why is this scene not in the film?
The whole issue with Alice Eve’s scene is silly – what’s the big deal of her in underwear? And to me the scene worked in the film.
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH!!! IN THE SHOWER!!!
I could see it as more sexist if they had Marcus running around in her skivvies for the entire running time of the movie, but this was a 3 second shot that played on Kirk’s already established horndog nature in order to create some sexual chemistry between his and Marcus’ characters. Its idiotic to complain about this.
It’s worth complaining about when it no female character had character motivation that wasn’t directly related to/nearly completely about a male, was not in a scene that didn’t include a male, or never spoke to a character who was not male, but oh let’s make sure to get whatever her name Admiral’s daughter (no personality to bother investing in what her name was or wasn’t) in her skivvies.
What is offensive in the scene of Eve’s undressing is the violation of voyeurism inherent in the presence and behavior of Kirk, and that the audience itself gives men this entitlement in its complicit humor.