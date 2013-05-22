Watch: J.J. Abrams counters ‘Star Trek’ sexism claims with Cumberbatch shower scene

Paramount Pictures

Amidst the public controversy over that now-infamous Alice Eve underwear scene in “Star Trek Into Darkness” (recently addressed by screenwriter Damon Lindelof via Twitter), director J.J. Abrams took to “Conan” this evening to address the claims of sexism that have dogged him ever since the film’s release.

“She”s changing, and the idea was, the intent was, it”s Kirk [Chris Pine], who was always a womanizing character…the idea was have a beat like that in the midst of all this action and adventure,” explained Abrams in his trademark my-mouth-can’t-keep-up-with-my-brain cadence. “Have a beat where he looks and doesn”t look away. I don”t think I quite edited the scene in the right way, but to me it was sort of a balance, there”s a scene earlier where [Kirk isn’t] dressed either.”

In addition to showing a still from Kirk’s shirtless bit, Abrams then introduced a brief deleted scene from the film that shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous John Harrison taking a shower, in an effort to prove that he’s an equal-opportunity hot-body exploiter. Check out the clip below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments.