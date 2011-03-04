J.J. Abrams lures Jim Caviezel to be a ‘Person of Interest’ for CBS

Jim Caviezel has a passion for a CBS pilot from J.J. Abrams and Jonah Nolan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caviezel will take one of the lead roles in “Person of Interest.”
The pilot focuses on a former intelligence officer (Caviezel) who is presumed dead, but resurrects himself as a crimefighter, teaming up with an eccentric billionaire (Michael Emerson). It’s like a procedural drama for people who wish Batman were two people instead of one.
The Warner Brothers TV pilot also features Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson.
Although he’s best known for features like “The Passion of the Christ” and “Frequency,” Caviezel starred in AMC’s reinterpretation of “The Prisoner” and, according to The IMDB, has also appeared on episodes of “The Wonder Years” and “Murder, She Wrote.”
Ugh. Can’t stand that dude. And Emerson as a good guy? There goes a once promising show.
Michael Emerson played a sadistic, terrifying villian on lost for the majority of the time he was on LOST who played this character who stole children, beat the losties and took there people, did all this and all we felt as the viewers was wow this guy is seriously terrifying but by the end of the series Emerson transformed that character into somebody we actually loved and he made some a crazy character into a sad, depressed but loveable character. So honestly what ever “type” of person Michael plays I’m 100% sure he will play the role to the fullest
Is the Michael Emerson/Terry O’Quinn hitmen show not happening anymore? I thought NBC commissioned it for a pilot?