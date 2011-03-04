J.J. Abrams lures Jim Caviezel to be a ‘Person of Interest’ for CBS

03.04.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
Jim Caviezel has a passion for a CBS pilot from J.J. Abrams and Jonah Nolan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caviezel will take one of the lead roles in “Person of Interest.”
The pilot focuses on a former intelligence officer (Caviezel) who is presumed dead, but resurrects himself as a crimefighter, teaming up with an eccentric billionaire (Michael Emerson). It’s like a procedural drama for people who wish Batman were two people instead of one.
The Warner Brothers TV pilot also features Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson.
Although he’s best known for features like “The Passion of the Christ” and “Frequency,” Caviezel starred in AMC’s reinterpretation of “The Prisoner” and, according to The IMDB, has also appeared on episodes of “The Wonder Years” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Around The Web

TAGSCBSJIM CAVIEZELPERSON OF INTEREST

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP