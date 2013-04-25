J.J. Abrams says directing ‘Star Trek 3’ is ‘a possibility’

With the news that J.J. Abrams was jumping franchises from the upcoming “Star Trek Into Darkness” to 2015’s planned “Star Wars: Episode VII,” many fans assumed that he wouldn’t have time to continue directing any future “Star Trek” installments.

However, the secretive multi-hyphenate revealed that anything can happen when it comes to the Enterprise crew’s ongoing big screen adventures. Abrams touched on the future of the “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” (barely), “Alias,” “Cloverfield,” and more during a lengthy interview with Playboy.

When asked about whether he’d direct “Star Trek 3,” Abrams answered, “I would say it”s a possibility. We”re trying to figure out the next step. But it”s like anything: It all begins with the story.”

Meanwhile, he was equally cagey about “Star Wars” details, for different reasons. “You won”t like this answer,” he said, “but it”s so early it would be insane to discuss details or get into plot points about what this unfilmed movie will be. And I”m not going to give my opinion on the original movies or characters.”