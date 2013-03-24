J.J. Abrams’ Enterprise crew gathers for 3 new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ stills

With “Star Trek Into Darkness” now less than two months out from release, anticipation is higher than ever for J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi sequel – so much so that even the arrival of a new image or two is enough to send fans into a tizzy.

Allow us to present, then, not one, not two, but three brand-new stills from the summer blockbuster, one of which depicts a small craft that’s been tagged by ComicBook.com as a “photon torpedo casing” (i.e. a capsule used for space burials).

So if the theory proves accurate, exactly whom does it contain? Guess we’ll find out when “Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.

Check out all the new photos (the latter two of which are Empire exclusives) in the gallery below.