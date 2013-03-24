J.J. Abrams’ Enterprise crew gathers for 3 new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ stills

#Simon Pegg #Star Trek
03.24.13 5 years ago

With “Star Trek Into Darkness” now less than two months out from release, anticipation is higher than ever for J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi sequel – so much so that even the arrival of a new image or two is enough to send fans into a tizzy.

Allow us to present, then, not one, not two, but three brand-new stills from the summer blockbuster, one of which depicts a small craft that’s been tagged by ComicBook.com as a “photon torpedo casing” (i.e. a capsule used for space burials).

So if the theory proves accurate, exactly whom does it contain? Guess we’ll find out when “Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.

Check out all the new photos (the latter two of which are Empire exclusives) in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg#Star Trek
TAGSalice eveCaptain KirkCHRIS PINEKarl Urbansimon peggSpockStar TrekStar Trek Into DarknessStar Trek Into Darkness imagesStar Trek Into Darkness photosStar Trek Into Darkness picturesZACHARY QUINTOZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP