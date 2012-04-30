J. Lo and Enrique Iglesias officially announce summer tour

Jennifer Lopez and Enrique Iglesias are merging. For a concert tour, that is.

Though rumors have been circulating for several weeks now, Lopez officially announced on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show this morning that the duo will be hitting the road together this summer for a 13-city tour that begins July 14th in Montreal and ends on August 31st in Miami. Reggaeton duo Wini & Yandel will open all dates.

The Latin pop stars recently collaborated on Lopez’s comeback single “Dance Again” feat. Pitbull, which was co-written by Iglesias. The song debuted at #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

Lopez, who currently serves as a judge on “American Idol”, will also be performing on the reality competition series on May 10th.

You can check out the full tour schedule below; the announcement of more dates is expected to follow. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Will you be buying tickets to see J. Lo and Enrique in concert? Sound off in the comments!

Video for Jennifer Lopez’s “Dance Again” feat. Pitbull:

Tour dates:

July 14: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)
July 17: Toronto, ON (Air Canada Centre)
July 20: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)
July 25: Boston, MA (TD Garden)
July 28: Washington DC (Verizon Center)
July 29: Atlantic City, NJ (Boardwalk Hall)
August 3: Chicago, IL (United Center)
August 8: San Jose, CA (HP Pavilion at San Jose)
August 11: Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)
August 16: Los Angeles, CA (STAPLES Center)
August 18: Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay Resort)
August 23: San Antonio, TX (AT&T Center)
August 25: Dallas, TX     (American Airlines Center)
August 26: Houston, TX (Toyota Center)
August 29: Atlanta, GA (Philips Arena)
August 31: Miami, FL (AmericanAirlines Arena)
 

