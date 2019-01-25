Crypt TV

Crypt TV CEO and founder Jack Davis wants to scare the sh*t out of you, but not with a film that you’re forced to sit through in a crowded movie theater. Nope, Davis wants to bring the scares to you, and he’s doing it by hijacking the one thing most people can’t live without — their phones.

Davis launched Crypt TV, a company who hopes to be the “Marvel of monsters” for the next generation, in April 2015 with the help of friend and filmmaker Eli Roth. When Davis was fresh out of college, the duo had an idea — a contest aimed at horror fans, asking them to create a horror scene in just a few seconds. The “6 Second Scare” challenge was hosted on Vine, and it received tens of thousands of entries. That’s how Davis knew he was onto something and that the rest of the entertainment industry was falling behind.

“All of a sudden cable is not so necessary, and people are streaming things. People are watching stuff on YouTube,” Davis tells UPROXX of the change he saw in the way his peers were consuming media. “I watched all these consumer habits shift, but I did not see the appropriate reaction to it in L.A.”

After the success of the Vine challenge and with the backing of Roth and an investment from Jason Blumhouse (a producer of many horror masterpieces including Jordan Peele’s Get Out), Davis started Crypt TV. The company hoped to subvert traditional entertainment avenues (think long-form TV shows and feature films) and, instead, build an audience of mobile users by crafting monsters and having them interact with fans online.

Today, Crypt TV has over 11 million followers across several social media platforms, over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and has hosted short-story episodes on Facebook and Netflix, but when Davis first pitched the idea of monsters being the draw, he ran into some roadblocks.

“There’s a little more respect for digital and what’s happening there now,” Davis says. “But I can tell you the difference between how people looked at this platform in 2016 in the industry, versus now in 2018, it’s night and day.”

Crypt TV/ Lara Solanki

Part of the reason for that difference is due to Crypt TV — which focuses on creating short, 10-minute horror scenes optimized for mobile — sitting within the genre it’s housed in. Horror is experiencing a bit of a renaissance these days with films like Get Out and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place not only performing well at the box office but earning praise among industry insiders.

“I don’t want to say the genre has evolved is, because a lot of other great horror movies existed before now,” Davis says. “You’ve got George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. That story told a lot of things about racism in America, decades ago. I always think that the best horror movies have told very powerful, important stories. We’ve had a nice renaissance in the last few years that reminded people that the best horror stories are like the best drama stories, or the best comedy stories, which is they’re great stories about characters, and the genre you’re in gives you a fun structure to accentuate some of those things.”