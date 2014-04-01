Jack White drops new song ‘High Ball Stepper,’ sets date for new album ‘Lazaretto’

#Jack White
04.01.14 4 years ago

Jack White has timed his follow-up to 2011's “Blunderbuss” with his festival appearances this summer. His sophomore album “Lazaretto” will be released June 10. Listen to the album”s instrumental rocker, “High Ball Stepper,” and look at White”s tour dates below.

Later this month, White will drop the album”s proper first single and title track, “Lazaretto.” The former White Stripes frontman told Rolling Stone in February 2013 that fans should expect another eclectic collection of songs: “Like you heard in Blunderbuss, there's many different styles there,” he said. 

White”s Third Man Records label will issue the only limited edition version of the album, which will be pressed on split-color blue-and-white vinyl and paired with a fold-out poster, a 40-page hard-bound book and and 7″ single. Learn more at Third Man's website.

Here are Jack White”s 2014 dates:
05/31/14 – 06/01/14 Houston – Free Press Summer Festival    
06/07/14 New York – Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12/14 – 06/15/14 Manchester – Bonnaroo
07/18/14 – 07/20/14 Louisville -Forecastle Festival
08/01/14 – 08/03/14 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSblunderbussHigh Ball Stepperjack whiteJack White new albumLazarettoTHIRD MAN RECORDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP