Jack White drops new song ‘High Ball Stepper,’ sets date for new album ‘Lazaretto’

Jack White has timed his follow-up to 2011's “Blunderbuss” with his festival appearances this summer. His sophomore album “Lazaretto” will be released June 10. Listen to the album”s instrumental rocker, “High Ball Stepper,” and look at White”s tour dates below.

Later this month, White will drop the album”s proper first single and title track, “Lazaretto.” The former White Stripes frontman told Rolling Stone in February 2013 that fans should expect another eclectic collection of songs: “Like you heard in Blunderbuss, there's many different styles there,” he said.

White”s Third Man Records label will issue the only limited edition version of the album, which will be pressed on split-color blue-and-white vinyl and paired with a fold-out poster, a 40-page hard-bound book and and 7″ single. Learn more at Third Man's website.

Here are Jack White”s 2014 dates:

05/31/14 – 06/01/14 Houston – Free Press Summer Festival

06/07/14 New York – Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12/14 – 06/15/14 Manchester – Bonnaroo

07/18/14 – 07/20/14 Louisville -Forecastle Festival

08/01/14 – 08/03/14 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga