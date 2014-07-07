Jack White firms up new Dead Weather single and White Stripes live album

Jack White may have just released his new solo album, but the man's keeping busy with a couple other of his personal projects. The Dead Weather and old material from The White Stripes are on the move…

The Dead Weather — his quartet with members of The Kills, Queens of the Stone Age and The Raconteurs — is planning on releasing a new full-length in 2015, and a single has been plotted for release this fall. The 7″ gold vinyl single of “Buzzkill(er)” b/w “It's Just Too Bad” will be out initially via White's Third Man Records subscription club, with the subscription deadline of July 31. There is a preview clip of the first song below. The digital versions of both songs will be out at a later date.

The Dead Weather released two new songs “Open Up (That's Enough)” and “Rough Detective” back in January. They will be included in the 2015 set. As a previous post from White explained, “The plan is to record and release two-song sets until 2015, at which time the Dead Weather will release a full album that contains these singles plus many more album-only tracks. It's a unique long-term plan for new music… The goal is that physical copies are out there first.”

A live LP from The White Stripes, dubbed “Live Under the Lights of the Rising Sun,” will similarly be released via the Third Man Vaults. The songs were performed during two dates on the duo's visit to Japan in October 2000, months before the White Stripes' breakthrough with album “White Blood Cells” and song “Fell In Love With A Girl.” A preview of the live album's “Hello Operator” can be streamed below.

The now-defunct White Stripes last released “Icky Thump” in 2007 and have reissued a number of albums and songs in a few different iterations. Jack and Meg White formally announced their break in 2011.

Jack White released his sophomore solo set “Lazaretto” in June; it made it to No. 1 on The Billboard 200. On July 2, he made a surprise appearance in London, playing a short set for theater troupe Punchdrunk before succumbing to “disease.” Read more and check out photos on the event here.