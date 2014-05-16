Jack White rocks out on great new track, ‘Just One Drink’

Jack White”s “Just One Drink” is a barreling, country-tinged rock and roller.

The tune, from White”s June 10 release, “Lazaretto,” debuted on Rolling Stone today. The straight-ahead track recalls vintage Rolling Stones crossed with Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. It's the clearest, rawest tune revealed so far from “Lazaretto” following the title track and “High Ball Stepper.” Hear it here.

Additionally, White announced Southern California concerts based around Lazaretto”s release: June 10 at Fonda Theater and June 11 at the Mayan Theater, both in Los Angeles; and June 12 at Pomona”s Fox Theater.

Below is his full 2014 tour itinerary:

05/29/14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

05/30/14 – Lubbock, TX – Wild West * (SOLD OUT)

06/01/14 – Houston, TX – Free Press Summer Festival

06/02/14 – Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium * (SOLD OUT)

06/03/14 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

06/05/14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte * (SOLD OUT)

06/07/14 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

06/10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

06/11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan

06/12/14 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

06/14/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/25-29/14 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

06/26/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Royal Hospital Kilmainham ^

06/29/14 – Paris, France – L'Olympia (SOLD OUT)

06/30/14 – Paris, France – L'Olympia (SOLD OUT)

07/03/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Heineken Music Hall

07/04/14 – Gdynia, Poland – Open'er Festival

07/05/14 – London, England – Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)

07/19/14 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

07/20/14 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

07/21/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom + (SOLD OUT)

07/23/14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

07/24/14 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

07/27/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors + (SOLD OUT)

07/28/14 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

07/30/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

07/31/14 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre +

08/01-03/14 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music Festival

08/29-31/14 – Edmonton, AB – Sonic Boom

08/30-31/14 – Calgary, AB – X-Fest