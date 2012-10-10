Watch: ‘I’m Shakin” is a Jack White vs. Jack White battle of the bands

Jack White found a break dancer laying around somewhere and hoisted him into his music video for “I’m Shakin’,” the cover clip also featuring White performing in a battle against himself.

This complicated matter ends at that. It features all his new, favorite adoptive colors — black and blue instead of his previously heralded red and white — and styled his gifted backing band so that they’re ready for a Quentin Tarantino fight scene. The Buzzards vs. the Peacocks, to be precise.

“I’m Shakin'” is off of White’s solo debut “Blunderbuss”; fans can check out his show at this weekend’s Austin City Limits music festival.