Watch: ‘I’m Shakin” is a Jack White vs. Jack White battle of the bands

#Jack White
10.10.12 6 years ago

Jack White found a break dancer laying around somewhere and hoisted him into his music video for “I’m Shakin’,” the cover clip also featuring White performing in a battle against himself.

This complicated matter ends at that. It features all his new, favorite adoptive colors — black and blue instead of his previously heralded red and white — and styled his gifted backing band so that they’re ready for a Quentin Tarantino fight scene. The Buzzards vs. the Peacocks, to be precise.

“I’m Shakin'” is off of White’s solo debut “Blunderbuss”; fans can check out his show at this weekend’s Austin City Limits music festival.

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSim shakinjack white

