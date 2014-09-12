Jack White’s in a blue mood in ‘Would You Fight For My Love’ video: Watch

Following his excellent video for “Lazaretto”s” title track, Jack White returns with a clip for the album”s “Would You Fight For My Love?”

The Robert Hales-directed video is in the blue-washed tint that White so loves (check out clips for “I”m Shakin”,” or “Love Interruption”) and features a sartorially splendid White, dressed for a prom circa 1979, with shorter hair than we”re used to seeing him and crazy sideburns.

The video takes place in the art deco bar at Denver”s Oxford Hotel and goes from a relatively sedate scene of White drinking at the bar until we delve into his mind. For as placid as he seems at the bar, there”s a whirlwind going on in his mind, as evidenced by the razor-quick edits and staccato images, all propelled by a mystery woman whom he never approached.

And by the way, he takes the line “I”m getting better at being a ghost,” literally in the clip.

Next up for White is appearing at Farm Aid, the yearly benefit put on by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Neil Young, on Sept. 13 at Raleigh”s Walnut Creek Amphitheater.