Jackie Earle Haley marks directorial debut with ‘Criminal Activities’

(CBR) After stalking the streets as Rorschach in “Watchmen”, and stalking children”s dreams as iconic killer Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” reboot, Jackie Earle Haley is set take on a decidedly different, but no less important, role: that of director.

Deadline reports he”ll make his directorial debut on “Criminal Activities”, a drama starring John Travolta, Michael Pitt, Dan Stevens and Rebecca De Costa. In addition to directing, Haley will have a role in the film.

In “Criminal Activities”, four friends reunite for an ex-classmate”s funeral, and hatch an idea to get rich fast through insider trading. When the investment goes sour, the friends are in great danger, as part of the money was borrowed from a mobster.

“Criminal Activities” begins production in Cleveland on June 1.