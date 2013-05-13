Jack’s Back: FOX confirms ’24: Live Another Day’ for Summer 2014

As countless terrorists and corrupt government officials learned over 192 episodes, it’s impossible to keep Jack Bauer down. You can shoot him, stab him, throw him in Chinese prison or stop his heart, but he keeps on coming.
Count “cancellation” as the latest form of adversity Jack Bauer has been able to overcome.
FOX confirmed on Monday (May 13) morning that “24” will be returning in 2014 in a new form as part of FOX’s new commitment to what used to be called “miniseries,” but are now “event series” in FOX’s parlance.
The newly rebooted “24,” fittingly titled “24: Live Another Day” and still featuring Kiefer Sutherland, will premiere in May of 2014 as a 12-episode event series.
“They always had this idea of maybe someday doing a feature film and as they got into the feature film, I think they all agreed, ‘You know what? ’24’ being compressed into two hours is not ’24,'” FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly told reporters on Monday. “And in talking about it over the last couple of years, they kinda got their juices flowing again. When we announced this new franchise, kinda a little light went off for Howard [Gordon] and said, ‘Wait a minute. Why are we killing ourselves trying to crack a feature when this is the perfect form?'”
Reilly explained that for Gordon and company, the event series model for “24” made sense.
“As he would design the season, the spine of the 24 episodes was really about 12 hours,” Reilly said. “Those were where the big events occurred and then there were little twists and connective tissue in-between, so he just said, ‘This is so liberating for us to kinda take what we would see as the best of the 12.’ But what we’ll be able to do is go in chronological order of the day, but then we’ll skip out. You may go, whatever, 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11, 12 and 3. It’ll be dictated by the plot. Howard’s really energized over it and so are we. It came together very quickly.”
FOX’s plan is to have “24: Live Another Day” ready to premiere by May, when it will be paired with another drama series. It will then run through late summer, leading into the premiere of FOX’s next event series, presumably the M. Night Shyamalan drama “Wayward Pines,” which will star Matt Dillon.
“We’re gonna do these in a very significant way, with big scope and top talent and top marketing budgets,” Reilly promises of the “event series” model. “Most of these will be in production for well over 12 months, so these will be very significant programs.”
The various “24” stalwarts offered statements through FOX regarding the show’s return.
“The response to ’24” is unlike anything I have ever experienced as an actor before,” blurbs Sutherland. “To have the chance to reunite with the character, Jack Bauer, is like finding a lost friend. The story ideas from Howard Gordon are exciting and fresh, and will not disappoint. Great thanks to 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and the FOX network for this opportunity. Make no mistake, my goal is to knock your socks off. See you soon.”
Adds Gordon, “Jack Bauer has always been an exciting, thrilling character, and I confess that I”ve missed him. I think the audience has too. The character has evolved through the years, and this new and exciting event series format is perfect to tell the next chapter of his story and continue to reflect how the world is changing. Fans can rest assured that the Jack they know and love will be back.”
Could this mark a permanent return for Jack Bauer and “24”? Reilly suggested the answer is “No, but maybe.”
“These event series are going to be stand-alone events,” Reilly said. “The idea’s also to give the audience something where they say, ‘That is an appointment show and there’s gonna be a beginning, middle and end. I don’t have to be in five years. I don’t have to follow it season-to-season.’ But some of these, and this is true of ’24,’ could have franchiseability, there could be sequels.”
I like it, and not just because I like 24. I like that somebody’s trying something different, whether it’s limited-run series or timeslot sharing (Sleepy Hollow/Following, Glee/Rake). They’re trying new things to keep people watching and I like that.
I always hated the idea of a “24” movie because it took away the most intriguing aspect of the show. While I know conceivably that Jack Bauer is popular enough to have it work without the gimmick, I always worried a 2-hour movie would be too packed with plot to really focus on the character or that it would just be lacking what the show had at its best moments.
In the final half of its “final” season, the show had some real juice. It turned pretty damn good in its final stretch and I think that resurrecting it as a miniseries (sorry, “event series”) every few years could help keep it fresh and let the writers come up with new ideas…12 hours kind of messes with the concept but it cuts a lot of fat.
Does this mean Jack Bauer is the new Matlock?
Yes! Cannot wait to have Jack back.
Yay, more moles!!!
Dammit!!
Copy that.
Just when I thought I was out…
I stopped watching sometime during the final season. Does this mean I need to catch up? Because, although I’m interested in this, I have no desire to go back.
I would, the final events of season 8 are pretty important and have tons of action
Agreed – go back and watch – need to know
Why not just do the same format but play the episode at twice the speed? Kind of like Keystone Cops.
I was just thinking the same thing.
As much as I liked the Jack Bauer character, I couldn’t finish season 1 because of the stupidity of the other supporting characters (especially his wife).
Is it worth sticking with it and watching the whole series?
LOL It was a great show, but even it’s biggest fans have to admit that in order to enjoy it you REALLY have to suspend disbelief, whether it’s for characters doing ridiculous things or simple absurdities like half of the cast turning out to be terrorists. If you’re finding things too hard to swallow now, then I hate to say it, but it’s probably not for you. But if you’re able to work yourself into the right mindset, then it’s riveting television (with the occasional stumbles).
I agree. It had some of the best actors (Jack, Tony, Michelle, Pres Palmer, Renee Walker, Kate (2nd season), the Arab terrorist’s wife, Sherrie Palmer, etc) but some of the most lame actors also (Jack’s wife, Kim, Pres Palmer’s sister, and a few others). Like was said, however, if you can suspend some belief and get over the horrible acting done by the ones I named, the action is great, the storyline is wonderful, and many performances are riveting
Your stupod
This is exciting as a fan, although I have to admit that I am somewhat annoyed that the writers and producers feel that they HAVE to still tell a 24-hour story by skipping over half the day. Why can’t they just make the story run over the course of 12 hours? I understand that the show is called 24, but they should really just keep calling it 24 as a brand name and stick with the linear real-time structure. The show would be better for it, since it would keep enough of the feel of the show while giving the writers the ability the make a more tightly structured story.
I agree that it will be tricky, but I can see how it might work. Let’s say that Jack is taking care of business for several hours in Los Angeles, but then he has to get on a cross-country flight to New York to deal with the next threat. That would never work under the old format because we can’t have Jack sitting on a plane for several episodes. But it could work here. I’m not saying that this will work, but I’m willing to give it a chance.
I wonder if this works if Fox will try to revive a few other old faves. I’m looking at you X-Files! Sit down Firefly, never gonna happen.
I actually want to watch T.V. again.
Jack Bauer Power Hour in da heezy!
love that show…so happy jack is back
Jack is back! Totally awesome. That was my fav show.