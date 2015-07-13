Jaimie Alexander’s Chewbacca impression is SERIOUSLY impressive

#Blindspot #SDCC 2015 #Star Wars
07.13.15

It”s easy to get a little distracted at Comic-Con. HitFix Harpy caught up with Jaimie Alexander to talk about her brand-new show “Blindspot.” However, the opening small talk soon turned into a hidden gem as Alexander revealed her hidden talent for speaking Shyriiwook!

She”s tall, she”s action oriented, and she”s got the accent down. If Lucasfilm needed a lady Wookiee, Jaimie Alexander would be a smart choice. Just sayin”.

Back on topic about “Blindspot,” I asked Alexander about stepping into Jane Doe”s shoes after playing Sif in the Thor movies. She said, “I really wanted something I could do that uses all my abilities as an actress, but also have it a little more reality-based so that not every strong female you see is a superhero.”

Continuing with that theme, Alexander added: “For this show, I really wanted to let the viewers know ‘This could be you.” Everything we put in the show is actually something that exists. Which is creepy.”

Bonus: Alexander also confirmed she”s set to appear in 2017″s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blindspot#SDCC 2015#Star Wars
TAGSBlindspotCHEWBACCAcomicconJAIMIE ALEXANDERSDCC 2015Star Wars

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP