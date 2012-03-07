Jake Gyllenhaal heading to ‘Motor City’ with Gary Oldman and Amber Heard

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to replace Dominic Cooper in director Albert Hughes’ “Motor City”. The actor will take over the lead role of a wrongfully-accused man who hunts down those responsible for framing him after being released from prison. Gary Oldman and Amber Heard are already on board for the film.

Gyllenhaal is no less than the third actor attached to the role in some capacity, with “Avengers” star Chris Evans previously rumored. The Warner Bros./Dark Castle film is unique in that the script by newcomer Chad St. John reportedly features only a single line of dialogue.

Variety reported the story.

Gyllenhaal was last seen in “Source Code”, which demonstrated his leading-man mettle by grossing nearly $150 million worldwide on a $32 million budget. He’ll next be seen in writer/director David Ayer’s “End of Watch” opposite Michael Pena, Anna Kendrick and America Ferrara. The cop drama is slated to hit theaters on September 28.